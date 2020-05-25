fbpx
Home > Travel > Entertainment > April passenger traffic at RNO: Scant
Travel

April passenger traffic at RNO: Scant

By John Seelmeyer
By John Seelmeyer
Reno-Tahoe International Airport in late March after Gov. Sisolak directed Nevadans to stay at home due to COVID-19.
Reno-Tahoe International Airport in late March after Gov. Sisolak directed Nevadans to stay at home due to COVID-19. Image: Trevor Bexon

The average commercial flight at Reno-Tahoe International Airport during April was 12.7 percent full — roughly the equivalent of 17 passengers on a typical Boeing 737 such as those flown by Southwest Airlines.

While airport officials have been saying for weeks that the facility’s numbers during April were mind-blowingly awful, new data just reported by the airport authority provides a full picture of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given the airport’s $3.1 billion annual economic impact and the 2,600 people who work at the airport, the dramatic decline will ripple through the region’s entire economy.

A total of 17,265 passengers came through the airport during April. That’s nearly a 95 percent decline from the 337,062 travelers who came through RNO in the same month a year ago.

Airlines slashed the number of flights they offered. The 499 departures during the month were only a quarter of the number of flights available a year earlier.

The Reno airport is nearly vacant in late March.
Reno airport traffic was down dramatically in April, and the effects will ripple through the entire region’s economy.
Image: Trevor Bexon

While the decline was bad for all seven airlines that served Reno-Tahoe International during the month, some were even worse than others.  United carried 1,356 passengers, compared with 45,903 a year ago.  JetBlue carried 124 passengers compared with 13,168 a year ago.

Southwest, the dominant carrier in the market, carried 8,335 passengers.  Even though that’s a 94 percent decline from a year earlier, it still represented 48 percent of all the passenger traffic through the airport during April.

Obviously, no airline was anywhere near capacity, but Alaska Airlines’ flights were the most full. Nearly 18 percent of its seats were filled.  That’s about 14 people — and 62 open seats — on one of the Embraer 175 regional jets that the airline flies to destinations such as Seattle.

While passenger traffic fell off a cliff during April, cargo shipments through the airport held fairly strong, considering the economic shutdowns dictated by the pandemic. The 11 million pounds of cargo handled during April was down by only 1 percent from a year earlier.

Cargo carried by FedEx was up by 7 percent, UPS was down by 11.5 percent and DHL was down by about 13 percent.

Altogether, the number of passenger, cargo, military and private flights at the airport during April was less than half the figure from a year ago.

John Seelmeyer

John Seelmeyer is a business writer and editor in Reno. In his 40-year career, he has edited publications in Nevada, Colorado and California and written several thousand published articles about business and finance.

Related

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Snake on a plane out of...

Business News: Flying from Reno? It’s less miserable...

Video shot at Reno airport asks travelers to...

Airport apologizes to Elizabeth Warren, says protesters violated...

Airport Deemed a “Safe Place” for Abuse, Sex...

United Now Offering Non-Stop Flights to Houston From...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend