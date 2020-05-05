fbpx
Featured

Absentee ballots make way to voters’ mailboxes, still time to register

By Lucia Starbuck
Nevada’s primary on June 9 has moved to mail-in ballots in an effort to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Absentee ballots were mailed to registered voters on April 30.

Individuals can still register to vote or update their voter registration information online, through DMV services or by mail until May 12. At the very latest, one must register or update their information online by May 21 in order to receive an absentee ballot. 

From May 22 to June 2, individuals can still register and change their registration information online but they must show up in person to vote. 

Early voting will be available from May 23 to June 5.

According to Nevada law, this is the first election in which Nevadans can register to vote on election day when they go to a physical location. There will be one physical polling location per county. For Washoe County, residents can go to the Washoe County complex Building A at 1001 East Ninth Street.

If voters go to a physical polling place they will be asked to stand six feet apart and wear masks. Poll workers will be wearing face masks and gloves, and disinfecting equipment, including voter cards, voting machines and tables after being touched according to Washoe County Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula.

“We really strongly encourage that they vote that ballot by mail instead of doing the normal in-person voting,” Spikula said, “Basically, it’s our effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and we’re wanting to protect our citizens, our poll workers, my staff and county staff as well. We want to make sure that we’re ensuring that everybody is safe and secure, and that health concerns are a primary importance across the state.”

The Washoe County Registrar of Voters has videos on how to mark and return an absentee ballot in English and Spanish on their website.

Lucia Starbuck

Lucia Starbuck is a graduate of University of Nevada, Reynolds School of Journalism. She has reported on issues impacting Northern Nevada, including the affordable housing crisis, a lack of oral healthcare and challenges voters with disabilities face while trying to participate in the election process. She has directed and filmed two documentaries about homelessness.Through reporting, Lucia strives to shine a light on the challenges vulnerable populations face in our community.

