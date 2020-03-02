EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Snake on a plane out of Reno-Tahoe startles passengers

Alaska Air flight 2706, operated by Horizon air, had an unlikely stowaway today: a snake. A black-and-white snake was spotted slithering below passenger seats on the plane. When spotted, the snake was quickly recognized as a pet.

The snake-owner’s sister identified the reptile, which had somehow gotten into her luggage. She grabbed it and put it in a box.

She says it is a very friendly snake, said a passenger who shot the video and wanted to remain anonymous.

The flight was heading from Reno/Tahoe to Portland.