fbpx
Home > Entertainment > Travel > EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Snake on a plane out of Reno-Tahoe startles passengers
Travel

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Snake on a plane out of Reno-Tahoe startles passengers

By Bob Conrad
By Bob Conrad

Alaska Air flight 2706, operated by Horizon air, had an unlikely stowaway today: a snake. A black-and-white snake was spotted slithering below passenger seats on the plane. When spotted, the snake was quickly recognized as a pet.

The snake-owner’s sister identified the reptile, which had somehow gotten into her luggage. She grabbed it and put it in a box.

She says it is a very friendly snake, said a passenger who shot the video and wanted to remain anonymous.

The flight was heading from Reno/Tahoe to Portland.

Bob Conrad

Bob Conrad is co-founder of This Is Reno, which he manages as publisher and executive editor. He also works part time for the University of Nevada, Reno.

Related

Business News: Flying from Reno? It’s less miserable...

Video shot at Reno airport asks travelers to...

Airport apologizes to Elizabeth Warren, says protesters violated...

Airport Deemed a “Safe Place” for Abuse, Sex...

United Now Offering Non-Stop Flights to Houston From...

Airport to Retain Connector-Ramp as Part of Spaghetti...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Send this to a friend