The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. promotes Lori Houston to Senior Vice President, Client Advisor (sponsored)

The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (WTC-NV), an independent wealth management company serving high-net-worth families, individuals and foundations across the United States, has promoted Lori Houston to Senior Vice President, Client Advisor at the firm’s Northwest location, which serves both Seattle and Portland, Ore.

Houston joined The Whitter Trust company’s office in Reno in 2000 and moved to the firm’s Seattle office in 2010 and now serves the Seattle and Portland areas. Her responsibilities include building and managing strong client relationships. Prior to joining WTC-NV, Houston worked in commercial real estate in Nevada and in residential real estate in Colorado.

“We’re thrilled to have Lori in this enhanced role,” said Paul Cantor, Executive Vice President, Client Advisor Manager for Whittier Trust’s Seattle office. “Her expertise and commitment to our clients truly embodies our mission. We believe her extensive career at Whitter Trust will greatly benefit our new and existing clients.”

Houston graduated from the Cannon Financial Institute’s Trust School and she holds a Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA) designation. She is an active member of the Seattle Estate Planning Council, East King County Estate Planning Council, and Washington Women’s Foundation. She also serves on the Community Engagement Committee of WithinReach. Previously, she was a member of the Estate Planning Council of Northern Nevada.

About Whittier Trust:

Investment and Wealth Management Services are provided by Whittier Trust Company (WTC) and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (WTC-NV) (referred to herein individually and collectively as “Whittier Trust”), state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. (“WHI”), a closely held holding company. WTC-NV will be doing business as Whittier Trust in the State of Oregon. WHI may utilize the services of its subsidiary, Belridge Capital, LLC, an SEC registered investment advisor, to provide sub-advisory services for certain accounts and proprietary private fund investments. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast and has been serving Nevada since 1995. Whittier Trust’s wealth management platform serves over 420 families and 30 foundations throughout the U.S. with over $13 Billion in assets. WTC-NV offers a Nevada Trust Situs with greater flexibility, optimal tax savings and maximum protection in their financial and estate planning. With an industry-leading client-to-advisor ratio of 20-to-1, Whittier’s areas of expertise include Investment Management, Trust Services, Family Office, Philanthropic Advisory Services, Investment Consulting, and Real Estate & Energy. WTC has offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Orange County. WTC-NV has offices in Reno, Seattle and Portland. To learn more, visit whittiertrust.com.

