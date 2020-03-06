‘The Naked Truth About Trees’ event set for May Arboretum

Although many trees this time of year are still bare, Rod “The Tree Hunter” Haulenbeek insists they have many secrets to share in their bark, roots and buds.

Haulenbeek hosts a tree tour from 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 14 around the Wilbur D. May Arboretum & Botanical Garden at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, 1595 N. Sierra St. The arboretum consists of 13 acres of specialty gardens, outdoor courtyards, tree groves and wetland habitats.

Haulenbeek is a master gardener, certified arborist, member of the Reno Urban Forestry Commission and a volunteer with the city of Reno’s greenhouse.

Admission and parking are free, but those planning to attend “The Naked Truth About Trees” are asked to pre-register by calling 775-785-4153 or to email ntracey@washoecounty.us.

Rod the Tree Hunter: http://rodthetreehunter.info

May Arboretum: https://www.washoecounty.us/parks/maycenterhome/arboretum/

May Arboretum Society: https://www.mayarboretumsociety.org