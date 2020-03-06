fbpx
News

‘The Naked Truth About Trees’ event set for May Arboretum

By Carla O'Day
Although many trees this time of year are still bare, Rod “The Tree Hunter” Haulenbeek insists they have many secrets to share in their bark, roots and buds.

Haulenbeek hosts a tree tour from 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 14 around the Wilbur D. May Arboretum & Botanical Garden at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, 1595 N. Sierra St. The arboretum consists of 13 acres of specialty gardens, outdoor courtyards, tree groves and wetland habitats.

Haulenbeek is a master gardener, certified arborist, member of the Reno Urban Forestry Commission and a volunteer with the city of Reno’s greenhouse.

Admission and parking are free, but those planning to attend “The Naked Truth About Trees” are asked to pre-register by calling 775-785-4153 or to email ntracey@washoecounty.us.

On the web:

Rod the Tree Hunter: http://rodthetreehunter.info
May Arboretum: https://www.washoecounty.us/parks/maycenterhome/arboretum/
May Arboretum Society: https://www.mayarboretumsociety.org

Carla O'Day

Carla has an undergraduate degree in journalism and more than 10 years experience as a daily newspaper reporter. She grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., moved to the Reno area in 2002 and wrote for the Reno Gazette-Journal for 8 years, covering a variety of topics. Prior to that, she covered local government in Fort Pierce, Fla.

