J.D. Drakulich first to file in bid for Reno City Council Ward 1 (sponsored)

Image: Jeramie Lu Photography

Reno businessman J.D. Drakulich and his family were the first to file in his bid for Reno City Council Ward 1 March 2 at the Reno City Clerk’s office. The seat is currently held by Councilwoman Jenny Brekhus.

“Filing for office started today, but I’ve been committed to this race for months. I’ve been walking and meeting voters; I’ve learned about their concerns and it’s clear to me that the voters in Ward 1 want better representation and more leadership,” said J.D. Drakulich, candidate.

“Voters are concerned about housing, public safety and the homeless population. We need a ‘smart-growth’ strategy and approach with more focus towards attainable housing solutions to ensure our city is an affordable and safe place to raise a family.”

As a fourth generation Nevadan with strong ties to the community, Drakulich was born and raised in Reno and has lived in and attended schools in Ward 1 for the past 37 years.

For more information, please visit https://drakulichforreno.com/

