Hot August Nights announces 2020 entertainment

Hot August Nights attendees can get their boogie shoes on and enjoy tons of free, live entertainment in early August for the annual car event that brings thousands to the Reno area.
In addition to a number of tribute bands, headliners this year include Chubby Checker, The Guess Who and The Commodores.
Free nightly entertainment begins at 8:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Dates, times and locations are subject to change.
The Schedule
Tuesday, Aug. 4
- LONG TIME A TRIBUTE TO THE BAND BOSTON, at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino outdoor stage
Wednesday, Aug. 5
- AUSTRALIAN BEE GEES SHOW: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEE GEES, at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino outdoor stage
- JOURNEY UNAUTHORIZED, at the Nugget Event Center
Thursday, Aug. 6
- LEONID & FRIENDS “CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF CHICAGO”, at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino outdoor
- CARAVANSERAI THE SANTANA TRIBUTE, at the Nugget Event Center
Friday, Aug. 7
- THE GUESS WHO, at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino outdoor stage
- DESPERADO THE PREMIERE EAGLES TRIBUTE, at the Nugget Event Center
Saturday, Aug. 8
- THE COMMODORES, at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino outdoor stage
- CHUBBY CHECKER, at the Nugget Event Center