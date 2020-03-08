fbpx
Home > Events > 8 things to do this week in Reno
Events

8 things to do this week in Reno

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno

IMAGE: Eat your heart out with Jessica Singleton at the Pioneer. Nom nom. (Publicity photo.)

There is plenty to do in Reno, as always, and this week is no exception. Here’s a list of entertainment and educational events happening this week in the Biggest Little City.

  1. Arrested Development comes to Cargo (today!): https://thisisreno.com/calendar/?_ev_id=6587036b_arrested_development_at_cargo_concert_hall
  2. Need to get a divorce, curious about divorce? A local nonprofit hosts a divorce options workshops (SPONSOR): https://thisisreno.com/calendar/?_ev_id=622452_facing_divorce_or_separation%3F_workshop_outlines_options
  3. Improve child success and your parenting skills at the Children’s Cabinet: https://thisisreno.com/calendar/?_ev_id=6588251b_nevada_tacsei_pyramid_model_training-module_1%2Cpart_2_%3A_creating_supportive_environments
  4. A family health festival is being held at the Boys & Girls Club: https://thisisreno.com/calendar/?_ev_id=8320513b_family_health_festival
  5. Comedian Jessica Singleton is coming to the Pioneer: https://thisisreno.com/calendar/?_ev_id=1894741g_comedian_jessica_michelle_singleton
  6. Bourbon and Business is a professional networking opportunity: https://thisisreno.com/calendar/?_ev_id=8907484b_bourbon_and_business
  7. TLC is at the Nugget March 6: https://thisisreno.com/calendar/?_ev_q=tlc%20nugget
  8. The Galena Creek Visitors Center is hosting a guided hike: https://thisisreno.com/calendar/?_ev_id=9520322b_guided_hike

Promote your event on This Is Reno

If you are hosting an event, submit your event to our events page. It’s easier than ever. Click here.

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Send this to a friend