Business

Virginia Street construction continues northward in Midtown

By ThisIsReno
Virginia Street construction continues in Midtown with activity heading north toward Liberty Street. Virginia Street will be open one way on Feb. 10, 2020 as construction operations switch to the east side of Virginia Street, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County.

“Construction crews will be removing existing sidewalks, curbs and gutters to install new infrastructure,” said RTC spokesperson Lauren Ball. “At some locations, these removals will begin at business store fronts and boardwalks will be installed to access those businesses. Businesses will be notified in advance of construction activity.”

Upcoming work includes sidewalks and paving, a new roundabout at Mary and Center streets and bus transit station work. The project is on schedule, according to RTC.

