Home > News > Two new opportunities for public to learn more about proposed lands bill
News

Two new opportunities for public to learn more about proposed lands bill

By Carla O'Day
An open house and input meeting regarding the Truckee Meadows Public Lands Management Act are scheduled this month.

Washoe County, the City of Reno and the City of Sparks have been working to bring forward a joint proposal for a new federal lands bill, titled the Truckee Meadows Public Lands Management Act.

An open house is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S. Virginia St. A public input meeting is during the same hours on Feb. 20, also at the convention center.

Goals of the land management act include addressing housing demand and affordability, encouraging infill development and maximizing existing infrastructure, preservation of open spaces, and supporting trail and park infrastructure enhancement. Improving access to recreation, along with upgrading transit, water, storage, flood management are other objectives.

The community can also provide feedback online at https://www.landsbill.org by scrolling to the bottom of the page or via email at landsbill@washoecounty.us.

