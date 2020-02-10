Two City of Reno officials vie for top spot at RTC

Two City of Reno officials are in the running to be the next executive director of the Washoe County Regional Transportation Commission.

Assistant City Manager Bill Thomas and Public Works Director John Flansberg are two of five candidates.

“Prior to joining the City of Reno in 2005, I was the lead staff person for the Carson City Regional Transportation Commission…” Flansberg said. “As the Director of Public Works for the past 10 years, I have had extensive experience in human resources, fiscal planning, development of complex agreements, negotiation of contracts, and executive of City Council priorities.”

Thomas also cited his city government experience for the RTC position.

“I am recognized throughout the community as a manager who is able to attain agreement among stakeholder groups with extremely diverse populations,” he said.

Also in the running are Amy Cummings, acting RTC executive who has been with RTC since 2010, former Hawaii DMV administrator Abul Hassan, and the district manager for the Tahoe Transportation District, Carl Hasty.

RTC is holding a meeting Thursday, February 13, at 9 a.m., at the Washoe County Commission chambers to consider the candidates. The previous director, Lee Gibson, retired late last year.