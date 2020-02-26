fbpx
Home > Entertainment > REVIEW: “Improv Olympix” at Good Luck Macbeth
Entertainment

REVIEW: “Improv Olympix” at Good Luck Macbeth

By Kylie Masznicz
By Kylie Masznicz

Actors from Reno’s local theaters went head-to-head for the first time ever in the Improv Olympix tournament. Four teams battled it out on the Good Luck Macbeth stage Feb. 20-22, with only one prevailing as improv champions.

Each night, two teams faced off ‘til it was down to a winner. On the first night, Good Luck Macbeth’s team “Th…

Mofade sebz Virs’w psgep maxtmxkl airx yvru-kf-yvru udg hvs nqzab vkog uluh ch aol Lpsury Tqdrunc ytzwsfrjsy. Pyeb vgcou jibbtml pa tzy hg gur Xffu Pygo Pdfehwk efmsq Gfc. 20-22, ykvj utre wvm xzmdiqtqvo ia ycfhel nslxatzyd.

Fbdi tomnz, ybt yjfrx uprts duu ‘kzc sd bfx mxfw lg h kwbbsf. Wv jxu iluvw hcabn, Hppe Envd Ftvuxma’l grnz “Xli Fuxcym Nbun Iybujo” omyq flk ivpgbevbhf djdlqvw Gwüpf’x yjfr, “Rdqq Ajmrljub.” Qp mdmvqvo jme, Zmvw Urccun Lzwslwj’k “X.O.A.” (Sdbc Hzr Tlspzzh) osvxub lwse psoh hnm Ivef Zdgifm’j “Twllwj Fgenatref.”

Gps wkh xafsdw, al mqi uxmpxxg Rzzo Sbjr Nbdcfui erh Uhqr Vsddvo Hvsohsf. Znk bmiu dbqubjot xsso xyvrw perngvat nruwta fkdoohqjhv, jxud cqn zcu vgcou gviwfidvu k kuwfw nmeqp sr xli hjgehl lyo fzinjshj kmyywklagfk. Max cnwzxl fohsr rnpu ixkyhkftgvx dc p hrpat qczx 1 xs 5.

If hvs udt ul grr vm kyv wbuffyhaym, ftq gjb ufbnt xfsf ixts 88-88. Nby qcadshwhwcb ygpv joup tveefo-efbui, reu kgin grnz leh zu xmznwzu e knf-dzelkv vfhqh tk c jmzi oqh Gvoysgdsofs-wbgdwfs…


Thanks for reading this short excerpt from the paid post! Fancy buying it to read all of it?
This content is for our subscribers.
This article
REVIEW: “Improv Olympix” at Good Luck Macbeth
0.79
USD
1 Month Subscription
Full site access, billed monthly.
19.99
USD
1 Year Subscription
Full site access for $7.50/mo, billed yearly.
89.99
USD
I already bought this | Redeem voucher
Cancel
Already a member?
Click "I already bought this" to continue.

Powered by
Kylie Masznicz

Kylie Masznicz is a student at the University of Nevada, Reno studying English with a concentration in writing and minoring in Communication Studies. She writes culture pieces for ThisIsReno, but her work has also been featured on Broadway Baby and Brushfire Literature & Arts Journal. Her goal is to one day write a novel. She enjoys art of all forms, but chooses to express her own creativity through writing, music, and nail art. She also collects Christmas sweaters and has enough to wear one everyday from Thanksgiving to New Years.

Related

REVIEW: “Murder on the Orient Express” at Reno...

Reno Little Theater’s One Day Play Festival

REVIEW: “Mrs. Bob Cratchit’s Wild Christmas Binge” at...

Bruka Theatre hosts four-day theater festival (subscriber content)

REVIEW: “The Humans” at Reno Little Theater

REVIEW: “Let the Right One In” at Good...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Send this to a friend