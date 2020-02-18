Reno Phil presents Sounds of Mexico with Classix Series (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Travel with the Reno Phil through the land and culture of Mexico during the Classix Series: Landscapes and Legends of Mexico on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 from 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts.

“This is such a unique concert. You’re going to be transported into another world of legends, stories and all that is fabulous about Mexican culture,” said Music Director and Conductor Laura Jackson.

This concert is complemented by world-renown photo-choreography company Westwater Arts and multimedia artist and photographer Nicholas Bardonnay. The collaboration of images and instrumental music pieces will carry the audience through vibrant views of both the landscapes and people of Mexico throughout this performance.

The concert begins with Richard Strauss’s musical adaptation of the novel, Don Quixote, featuring elements from his piece “Fantastic Variations on a Theme of Knightly Character.” Principals of the Reno Phil’s string section, Dustin Budish and Peter Lenz, will be the two featured soloists during this piece.

“We are thrilled to have wonderful Principals of our string section, Dustin Budish on viola and Peter Lenz on the cello. Peter is our main soloist in this piece and Dustin will be right behind him playing the role of Don Quixote’s partner and friend who joins him on his journeys,” said Jackson.

During the second half of this performance, the audience will travel with the orchestra through Mexico as beautiful scenes are displayed by Bardonnay’s photography, while hearing sounds of the most frequently performed Mexican orchestral works by Revueltas, Marquez, and Copland.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets prices begin at $29, but vary depending on seating preference.

Visit www.RenoPhil.com or call (775) 323-6393 to purchase tickets, and to view available seating.

About the Reno Phil

The Reno Phil is northern Nevada’s largest performing arts organization. The orchestra, led by music director Laura Jackson, is comprised of more than 80 professional musicians who perform more than 30 concerts annually throughout the Reno-Tahoe region. Musicians of the professional orchestra, youth orchestras, various ensembles and education programs offer more than 60 performances each year, playing to more than 50,000 people. To learn more about the Reno Philharmonic and its events, and to discover all that the Reno Phil offers, visit RenoPhil.com. For more information about Reno Philharmonic Association please visit renophil.com.

