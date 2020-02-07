Ragan Communications names Abbi Whitaker top communicator and community philanthropist (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Abbi Whitaker, founder and president of The Abbi Agency, has been honored by Lawrence Ragan Communications, Inc. as one of America’s top communications professionals—and one of its most giving.

Whitaker was recently recognized by the leading publisher in communications (more popularly known as Ragan) with its “Community Giver Award” for her tireless contributions to the state of Nevada. Her award comes as part of Ragan’s inaugural Top Women in Communications Awards, which seeks to recognize the most successful and impactful women in the communications, public relations and marketing industries.

“This recognition by top professionals throughout the United States is profoundly meaningful,” Whitaker said. “I am particularly proud of the many ways that the professionals of The Abbi Agency have reached out to improve life in their communities. They give to their communities, they serve as leaders of non-profit organizations, they volunteer during their time away from work and they make a difference.”

The Abbi Agency at the 2019 Silver Spikes. Photo by David Siegel at Insight Studio, Inc.

Whitaker has dedicated much of her life to the compassionate service of others. She has channeled her business savvy, expertise and passion into a variety of human rights, health, accessibility and policy-related causes. These include (but are not limited to) her service as the chair for Northern Nevada CycleNation, an event that helps raise awareness about brain and heart health throughout the community; her coordination of fundraising events for The Nevada Independent, which helped to keep the non-partisan, non-profit publication accessible to readers; and her donation of $40,000 in scholarships to the University of Nevada’s Reynolds School of Journalism to support the education of non-traditional students.

Whitaker’s community-driven attitude extends to her business leadership as well. At her direction, the 30 employees of The Abbi Agency in offices in Reno, Las Vegas and New York have launched focused initiatives to impact their community through the agency’s Do Good Sh*t (DGS) Committee. This employee-driven group works throughout the state and beyond to raise awareness and funds for organizations like the Children’s Advocacy Center, Sierra Nevada Journeys, Doral Community Foundation, as well as donating time and resources to increase affordable housing with Sage Street Dorms—all in the past year alone.

Whitaker launched The Abbi Agency in 2008. The company, which has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. Magazine, provides effective communication strategies and services to top travel destinations as well as organizations in sectors including technology, government and business-to-business services.

Whitaker, along with other honorees in Ragan’s Top Women in Communications Awards, will be recognized during a luncheon at the Grand Hyatt in New York City on March 31.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.