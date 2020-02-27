Pops On The River 2020 theme announced

SPONSORED POST

The Reno Phil presents the 2020 Pops on The River theme: The Golden Era of Reno. The event will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Pops on the River will celebrate the iconic characters and legendary sounds that defined the Biggest Little City. Audience favorites Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins will perform hits from the Great American Songbook by renowned vocalists Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald.

Ticket sales open Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. and are available at renophil.com or by calling (775) 323-6393.

Every July for the past 26 years, the Reno Phil’s Pops on The River fundraising event has hosted a table decorating and costume contest, and a concert performed by the Reno Phil Orchestra.

“In true Reno style, come celebrate the iconic characters that shaped our city into what it is today. Inspired by the sounds of Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald, salute the golden days of the showrooms with the Reno Phil orchestra to welcome The Golden Era of Reno,” said Laura Jackson, Conductor and Music Director of the Reno Phil.

