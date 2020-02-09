PHOTOS: Pros, youth compete at Arenacross

AMA Kicker Arenacross brought motocross racing action to the Reno Livestock Events Center over the weekend, with competitive events for professionals and local amateurs and youth.

The youth riders were a crowd favorite. While small in stature, they raced with a great deal of skill taking large jumps and throwing dirt up in the corners. The professional riders had a slightly different track which added a very large jump in the middle of the arena.

A number of northern Nevada racers placed in their events Friday, including first place finishers in the following categories:

Ryan McElfish, Carson City, Vet Senior (40+)

Ian Naccarato, Carson City, Vet (30+) and Vet Junior (25+)

Casey Carmichael, Sparks, Schoolboy (14-17)

Lux Turner, Gardnerville, Supermini (12-15)

Lachlan Turner, Gardnerville, 85cc (9-12)

Graeson Kahabka, Gardnerville, 51cc Limited (7-8)

Austin Walker, Dayton, 250 Beginner (Non-Series)

Tanner Clark, Reno, Beginner Open (Non-Series)

For additional results visit https://live.tracksideresults.com/kickerax/class.asp?c=all&e=348

Perhaps less professional, but just as competitive, was an audience foot race. Ten audience members got to run the motocross course on foot trying to win a Kicker speaker.