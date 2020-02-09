fbpx
Home > Photo Gallery > PHOTOS: Pros, youth compete at Arenacross
Photo Gallery

PHOTOS: Pros, youth compete at Arenacross

By Ty O'Neil
By Ty O'Neil

AMA Kicker Arenacross brought motocross racing action to the Reno Livestock Events Center over the weekend, with competitive events for professionals and local amateurs and youth.

The youth riders were a crowd favorite. While small in stature, they raced with a great deal of skill taking large jumps and throwing dirt up in the corners.  The professional riders had a slightly different track which added a very large jump in the middle of the arena.

A number of northern Nevada racers placed in their events Friday, including first place finishers in the following categories:

  • Ryan McElfish, Carson City, Vet Senior (40+)
  • Ian Naccarato, Carson City, Vet (30+) and Vet Junior (25+)
  • Casey Carmichael, Sparks, Schoolboy (14-17)
  •  Lux Turner, Gardnerville, Supermini (12-15)
  • Lachlan Turner, Gardnerville, 85cc (9-12)
  • Graeson Kahabka, Gardnerville, 51cc Limited (7-8)
  • Austin Walker, Dayton, 250 Beginner (Non-Series)
  • Tanner Clark, Reno, Beginner Open (Non-Series)

For additional results visit https://live.tracksideresults.com/kickerax/class.asp?c=all&e=348

Perhaps less professional, but just as competitive, was an audience foot race. Ten audience members got to run the motocross course on foot trying to win a Kicker speaker.

Ty O'Neil

Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Send this to a friend