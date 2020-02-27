PHOTOS: Luxury spa opens at downtown Renaissance

Reno has a new refuge. The Refuge Spa: ‘An Urban Sanctuary’ just opened on the fourth floor of the Renaissance Hotel (formerly The Siena), and it is a sight to behold.

This beautiful facility doesn’t look as if any expenses were spared. Just walking in makes you feel like you’re in a special place. Immediately adjacent to the entry lobby, where there are plenty of personal products and gifts to be found, is the Express Treatment Lounge – a location for a quick fix for travelers or downtown workers needing a pick-me-up. There’s nothing like a quick massage before heading back to the office.

Owner and creator Nyla Allen has boasting rights for her first wellness and med spa in South Reno, Dolce Vita, which has received the award for Reno’s Best Local Spa six years in a row.

She shared with me that The Refuge Spa was about a year in the making, and was completed in partnership with the Renaissance Hotel. Her goal was to create something different than the normal spa. She wanted something that was modern and creative, and that really empowered people.

The Refuge is truly that. With highlights that include an infrared sauna, private VIP lounge, and couples room, you can’t go wrong. Newer industry offerings such as CBD Massage, VR Meditation Massage, and Hydrafacials are available.

Also, something you don’t find everywhere is the Dreampod Float Spa, a sensory deprivation pod that you lie inside of and slip into a world of peace and solitude.

This is not a ladies only spa. For the gentlemen there are beard facials, man-icures, and a SkinFit Men’s Facial. They will even cater to your dog if you wish.

The Refuge Spa has a bar, too. The Rise Bar is a full bar that offers both alcoholic and non-alcoholic refreshments with which to relax and socialize in the Reflect Lounge. Don’t miss the happy hour!

To get yourself back in order for re-entry into the real world, there are private tiled showers (one of which is accessible), lockers, and a well-appointed dressing area. The entire place is dripping with elegance and will leave you with a sense of being totally pampered.

For more information visit their website at: www.TheRefugeSpa.com