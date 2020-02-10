PHOTOS: Brief run part fundraiser, part panty party

I see London, I see France, Reno sees your underpants.

Charitable and uninhibited individuals in their underwear gathered Saturday at The Saint in Midtown as part of Cupid’s Undie Run. The event, which mixes a charity footrace with live music and a dance party, raises money for neurofibromatosis, a disorder that causes the growth of tumors and affects 1 in 3,000 births.

Some attendees wore nothing but underwear while others remained clothed, but with underwear on the outside. The event provided a clothing check for those that arrived in clothes but chose to go undergarment only.

While the event began at noon with drinks and music at the bar, the running did not take place until 2 p.m.

The actual race was brief, just under a mile, but it garnered a lot of attention from passers-by, Midtown business customers, motorists, area residents – pretty much everyone in the area with eyesight. While the weather wouldn’t have been described as warm, the unseasonably warm day for February was welcomed by those in their underwear. Others planned for a chill and donned long underwear.

