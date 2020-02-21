PHOTOS: Amtrak train collides with cement truck

A westbound Amtrak train collided with a cement truck 22 miles outside of Reno near Derby Dam Thursday morning. According to Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, who responded to the scene, two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries and a third was treated on the scene. None of the passengers on board were injured in the crash, Amtrak said.

The cement truck, one of a fleet from Sparks-based 3D Concrete, was overturned near the tracks after being hit by the front of the train. Sources say the truck was on the tracks before it was hit. The train did not derail.

The train was traveling the California Zephyr route from Chicago to Emeryville, Calif.