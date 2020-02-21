fbpx
Featured

PHOTOS: Amtrak train collides with cement truck

By Ty O'Neil
A westbound Amtrak train collided with a cement truck 22 miles outside of Reno near Derby Dam Thursday morning. According to Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, who responded to the scene, two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries and a third was treated on the scene. None of the passengers on board were injured in the crash, Amtrak said.

The cement truck, one of a fleet from Sparks-based 3D Concrete, was overturned near the tracks after being hit by the front of the train. Sources say the truck was on the tracks before it was hit. The train did not derail.

The train was traveling the California Zephyr route from Chicago to Emeryville, Calif.

Ty O'Neil

Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.

