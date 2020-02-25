Lorton announces run for City Council seat

Eddie Lorton, who has twice run unsuccessfully for Reno mayor, announced today he is running for the at-large City Council seat.

Devon Reese holds the seat. Reese was selected by the council for the position after David Bobzien resigned to become the director of Nevada’s energy office. Reese was selected last year and is now up for re-election.

Lorton has been a frequent critic of City Hall. He challenged past councilmember Jessica Sferrazza when she attempted a bid for mayor in 2014.

A landmark state Supreme Court decision kicked Sferrazza off the ballot when it was determined by the court she had been termed out after serving on the city council for 12 years. (She now lobbies for developers and their projects throughout the Truckee Meadows and is often announced at council meetings as a close friend of Mayor Hillary Schieve.)

Then councilmember Schieve threw her name into the race and has been mayor since, twice challenged by Lorton.

Lorton said he wants to change the city’s focus.

“It is no secret that I have unsuccessfully thrown my hat in this ring before,” he said. “One of the most important current issues, pedestrian safety, are concerns that continue to spiral out of control to the point we have to do something drastic and immediate because people are losing their lives.”

His complete statement