Future Marce Herz students sign drywall as permanent reminder of first pupils

Children throughout South Reno who will attend one of Washoe County’s newest schools this fall gathered Thursday to sign their names on sheets of drywall that will be installed on campus.

The future students of Marce Herz Middle School joined members of the Herz family. Their signatures will be used in the building and serve as a permanent reminder of some of the school’s first students.

Marcelle “Marce” Barkley Herz was an elementary school teacher, athlete and co-founder of the Sky Tavern Junior Ski Program. She died of leukemia in 1964 at age 52.

The school at 13455 Thomas Creek Road, will hold about 1,400 students in sixth through eighth grades. The principal at Herz will be Brandon Bringhurst, who previously was principal at Mendive Middle School. Per an online survey of families, the Herz mascot will the falcons, and school colors will be light blue and black.

The school’s design will resemble Depoali Middle School in South Reno and Sky Ranch Middle School in Spanish Springs. It includes 36 standard classrooms, three music rooms, three special education rooms, three studios, two art rooms, two language rooms, along with one gymnasium, fitness room and weight room.

Clark/Sullivan Construction is building the $85 million school. Funds are coming from a 2016 voter-approved 0.54-percent sales tax increase.

Herz is one of two new schools scheduled to open in August. The other is John C. Bohach Elementary School in Spanish Springs.