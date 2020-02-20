fbpx
Home > News > Future Marce Herz students sign drywall as permanent reminder of first pupils
News

Future Marce Herz students sign drywall as permanent reminder of first pupils

By Carla O'Day
By Carla O'Day
Marce Herz Middle School

Children throughout South Reno who will attend one of Washoe County’s newest schools this fall gathered Thursday to sign their names on sheets of drywall that will be installed on campus.

The future students of Marce Herz Middle School joined members of the Herz family. Their signatures will be used in the building and serve as a permanent reminder of some of the school’s first students.

Marcelle “Marce” Barkley Herz was an elementary school teacher, athlete and co-founder of the Sky Tavern Junior Ski Program. She died of leukemia in 1964 at age 52.

Marce Herz Falcons logo

The school at 13455 Thomas Creek Road, will hold about 1,400 students in sixth through eighth grades. The principal at Herz will be Brandon Bringhurst, who previously was principal at Mendive Middle School. Per an online survey of families, the Herz mascot will the falcons, and school colors will be light blue and black.

The school’s design will resemble Depoali Middle School in South Reno and Sky Ranch Middle School in Spanish Springs. It includes 36 standard classrooms, three music rooms, three special education rooms, three studios, two art rooms, two language rooms, along with one gymnasium, fitness room and weight room.

Clark/Sullivan Construction is building the $85 million school. Funds are coming from a 2016 voter-approved 0.54-percent sales tax increase.

Herz is one of two new schools scheduled to open in August. The other is John C. Bohach Elementary School in Spanish Springs.

Carla O'Day

Carla has an undergraduate degree in journalism and more than 10 years experience as a daily newspaper reporter. She grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., moved to the Reno area in 2002 and wrote for the Reno Gazette-Journal for 8 years, covering a variety of topics. Prior to that, she covered local government in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Related

Olsen gets official notice of reinstatement to School...

Candidates for school board launch campaign efforts

Our top stories of 2019

State, School District report increased graduation rates

Need a job? Schools need custodians

School District gets cagey about budget violation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Send this to a friend