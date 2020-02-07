Free gardening classes scheduled at Bartley Ranch

A series of free gardening classes are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays throughout February and March at Bartley Ranch Regional Park, 6000 Bartley Ranch Road.

Classes are co-sponsored by Washoe County Regional Parks and Open Space and University of Nevada Cooperative Extension. They are taught by certified master gardeners volunteers and those who work in the horticulture field.

The schedule is as follows:

Feb. 11 – Noxious weeds: What you need to know – How to identify noxious weeds common in Northern Nevada, basic noxious weed rules and regulations, and serious threats noxious weeds can pose will be addressed.

Feb. 18 – Nuisance weeds identification and control – Information on the differences between noxious and nuisance weeds will be discussed, along with how to identify them, control them and prevent them.

Feb. 25 – Succulents in northern Nevada – Information on growing succulents outdoors in cold environments and how to select those most conducive ones to the local climate will be discussed.

March 3 – Training and pruning fruit trees – Pruning basics, when to prune and how trees respond to pruning will be addressed, along with use of appropriate rootstocks. Step-by-step instructions also provided.

March 10 – Beneficial insects and pollinators – Native beneficial insects, including spiders, wasps, and flies, being an important component to pest control in the home garden and small farm will be discussed, along with their roles in garden ecology, and how to provide adequate habitats for them.

March 17 – Native plants – The benefits of incorporating native plants into the landscape, along with well-suited native plants for the Truckee Meadows, along with growing conditions, care and maintenance, will be addressed.

March 24 – Homegrown tomatoes – Successful tomato growing with a focus on planning and implementation of some basic garden tips will be addressed. Topics include selecting varieties to plucking them from the vine. Whether to start or purchase seedlings, soil preparation, watering and fertilization, hardening off and planting, support, pruning, pests and disease, seed saving, and pollination are among other topics.

March 31 – Successful vegetable gardening – Secrets to harvesting abundant produce from raised garden beds in a high desert climate will be discussed. Amending soil to help plants, crop rotation strategies to increase yields and companion planting to discourage pests will also be covered.

Those in need of special accommodations or assistance are asked to call 775-336-0274 or email hansonw@unr.edu at least three days prior to the scheduled class.