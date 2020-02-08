fbpx
8 events to check out this week in Reno (mostly)

By ThisIsReno

Comedy, romance, fantastical sci-fi…there’s something for nearly everyone happening this week in the Reno area. Here are a few of the events to check out:

  1. The Children at Brüka Theatre: Called “a cautionary tale for apocalyptic times,” catch this production through the end of the month. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/the-children/2020-02-10/
  2. Atmosphere – The Wherever Tour: Head to Cargo Concert Hall for sounds from this Minneapolis-based hip-hop group. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/atmosphere-the-wherever-tour/
  3. Sugar Coated: Check out the opening reception for this new exhibition mixing pop imagery and classic noir iconography to draw the viewer into an enticing candy-coated world that might not be as sweet as it appears. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/opening-reception-sugar-coated/
  4. Escape to Margaritaville: If a night of musical comedy set to the chill sounds of Jimmy Buffet doesn’t sound nice, we’re not sure what does. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/escape-to-margaritaville/
  5. Latin Dance Social at Edge Nightclub: Skip the chocolate and treat your sweetheart to something memorable this Valentine’s Day! https://thisisreno.com/calendar/latin-dance-social/
  6. Valentine’s Day Dinner: Or go the traditional route with a dinner out. Just be sure to make reservations ahead of time. One place to consider: https://thisisreno.com/2020/01/celebrate-valentines-day-with-rattlesnake-club-sponsored/
  7. Alpenglow Sports Mountain Festival: A nine-day celebration of human-powered mountain sports, events, clinics, equipment demonstrations, critically acclaimed films and more, just a short drive up to Kings Beach. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/alpenglow-sports-mountain-festival/
  8. Wine Walk: A monthly tradition that’s helped the merchants of Reno Riverwalk District donate more than $105,000 to local nonprofits. Drink up! https://thisisreno.com/calendar/reno-wine-walk-supports-sierra-arts/

