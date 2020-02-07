7 Things to do in Reno this week

Rock out, bliss out, drag out…just keep your top on. This week’s Reno events offer a little something for everyone. Here’s a look at seven picks:
- Reno Mardi Gras: Celebrate Fat Tuesday and indulge in some of the area’s best wine, spirits, and cuisine at the Rotary Club of Reno’s largest yearly fundraiser. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/?_ev_id=610361_reno_mardi_gras
- Sidewalk Talk: Head to Sierra View Library for Sidewalk Talk, where the mission is to nurture human connection by teaching and practicing heart-centered listening in public spaces. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/?_ev_id=8365946b_sidewalk_talk_-_reno%2C_nv
- Black Flag: The legendary punk band, which has released seven studio albums and two live albums starting in 1981, performs at Virginia Street Brewhouse. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/?_ev_id=6623302t_black_flag
- Wednesday Evening Bliss: Use Yin Yoga to release and refresh your mind after the stresses of a busy week. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/?_ev_id=7098107b_wednesday_evening_bliss
- Icky Expedition Party: Uncover the latest Ichthyosaur discoveries made here in Nevada and around the world at the “Icky” brew site, Great Basin Brewing Company. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/?_ev_id=8906719b_2020_icky_expedition_party
- TEDxUniversityofNevada 2020: Attend the TEDxUniversityofNevada 2020 conference for a day full of deep thought, exciting new ideas and community networking. This year’s lineup includes more than 20 speakers and performers, with more local speakers than ever. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/?_ev_id=7226516b_tedxuniversityofnevada_2020
- Drag Brunch: Catch Drusilla Doesmoore and friends at this twice-monthly brunch and music party at The Emerson Cocktails & Food. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/?_ev_id=7937132b_drag_brunch
For more details or other events, check out our events calendar.
Promote your event on This Is Reno
If you are hosting an event, submit your event to our events page. It’s easier than ever. Click here.