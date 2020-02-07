7 events to check out this week in Reno

From game nights to big game, there’s a little something for everyone happening in Reno this week. Here are a few of the events to check out.

Visit the Space Whale: If you’ve yet to check out this local art installation, you might want to plan a visit before it’s gone; the Space Whale’s future is still in doubt. https://thisisreno.com/2020/01/space-whales-future-is-still-in-doubt/ Nevada State Museum Celebrates Sesquicentennial of Carson City Mint: The day’s guest of honor is the director of the U.S. Mint, David Ryder, who will strike the first sesquicentennial medallion on Coin Press No. 1. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/nevada-state-museum-celebrates-sesquicentennial-of-carson-city-mint/ Safari Club International Convention: Labeled “The Ultimate Sportsman’s Market,” this four-day convention includes 650,000 square feet of nearly everything a hunter could love. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/sci-annual-convention/ Shane Pickett: Djinong Djina Boodja | Look at the Land I have Traveled: Featuring 29 works from the most radical and significant phase of one of Western Australia’s most significant contemporary Aboriginal artists. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/shane-pickett-djinong-djina-boodja-look-at-the-land-i-have-traveled/2020-01-29/ Weekly Wednesday Game Night: Bring your own favorite game or create a fantasy adventure; all games and games types are welcome! https://thisisreno.com/calendar/weekly-wednesday-game-night/2020-02-05/ Alborosie & The Shengen Clan: Catch the first Italian reggae artist to be internationally recognized, Alberto D’ Ascola (aka Alborosie) at Cargo Concert Hall. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/alborosie-the-shengen-clan/ The Children: A cautionary tale for apocalyptic times, opening Feb. 7 at Brüka Theatre. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/the-children/2020-02-07/

For more details or other events, check out our events page.

If you are hosting an event, submit events to our events page.