fbpx
Home > Events > 7 events to check out this week in Reno
Events

7 events to check out this week in Reno

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno

From game nights to big game, there’s a little something for everyone happening in Reno this week. Here are a few of the events to check out.

  1. Visit the Space Whale: If you’ve yet to check out this local art installation, you might want to plan a visit before it’s gone; the Space Whale’s future is still in doubt. https://thisisreno.com/2020/01/space-whales-future-is-still-in-doubt/
  2. Nevada State Museum Celebrates Sesquicentennial of Carson City Mint: The day’s guest of honor is the director of the U.S. Mint, David Ryder, who will strike the first sesquicentennial medallion on Coin Press No. 1. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/nevada-state-museum-celebrates-sesquicentennial-of-carson-city-mint/
  3. Safari Club International Convention: Labeled “The Ultimate Sportsman’s Market,” this four-day convention includes 650,000 square feet of nearly everything a hunter could love. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/sci-annual-convention/
  4. Shane Pickett: Djinong Djina Boodja | Look at the Land I have Traveled: Featuring 29 works from the most radical and significant phase of one of Western Australia’s most significant contemporary Aboriginal artists. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/shane-pickett-djinong-djina-boodja-look-at-the-land-i-have-traveled/2020-01-29/
  5. Weekly Wednesday Game Night: Bring your own favorite game or create a fantasy adventure; all games and games types are welcome! https://thisisreno.com/calendar/weekly-wednesday-game-night/2020-02-05/
  6. Alborosie & The Shengen Clan: Catch the first Italian reggae artist to be internationally recognized, Alberto D’ Ascola (aka Alborosie) at Cargo Concert Hall. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/alborosie-the-shengen-clan/
  7. The Children: A cautionary tale for apocalyptic times, opening Feb. 7 at Brüka Theatre. https://thisisreno.com/calendar/the-children/2020-02-07/

For more details or other events, check out our events page.

If you are hosting an event, submit events to our events page.

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Send this to a friend