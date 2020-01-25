Washoe County animal control finds dog missing for a year, reunites it with owner

A microchip was credited with reuniting a stray dog found locally with its owner in Oregon on Friday after the dog went missing a year ago, according to Washoe County Regional Animal Services.

The stray dog, Bleu, was immediately checked for a microchip. Bleu’s owner was ecstatic, WCRAS tweeted.

Microchipping is done by injecting a small chip, the size of a grain of rice, under the animal’s skin between the shoulder blades. It takes a few minutes to complete and lasts for the life of the pet. WCRAS uses HomeAgain microchips that it says are easily read by shelters and veterinarians.

WCRAS is using this case to encourage the public to microchip their pets and says it’s a pet’s best chance of being returned home should it ever become lost or stolen.

“Microchipped pets can be scanned in the field and returned to their homes without ever having to be brought into the shelter,” WCRAS says. “Pets microchipped at WCRAS will be registered in both the local WCRAS database and the HomeAgain national database for free.”

Microchipping can be done at the shelter, 2825 Longley Lane, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except holidays. Dogs must be on leash or in a pet carrier. Cats must be brought in a pet carrier.

For more information on microchipping, visit https://www.washoecounty.us/animal/news_and_events/microchipping_info.php or call 775-353-8900.