Arts

Stremmel Gallery celebrates Nevada artists

By Kylie Masznicz
Nevada Artists
Jack Bacon
Jack Bacon signs copies of “19th and 20th Century Painters of Nevada”. Image: Kylie Masznicz.

Stremmel Gallery celebrated the release of 19th and 20th Century Painters of Nevada Jan. 18, 2020, with a special book signing with editor Jack Bacon. The book features nearly 200 color plate images of Nevada artworks and 2,500 artists’ names throughout its more than 400 pages.  

The book was called Painters of Nevada 1845-1980 when originally published in 2002 and was written by author Bob McFadden, a well-known businessman from Carson City. McFadden’s home was decorated floor to ceiling (literally) with art from Nevada. His intention was to continuously update the book, creating an index for art inspired or created in Nevada or by Nevadans. Unfortunately, McFadden passed away suddenly in 2004.

Wanting to honor McFadden’s life passion, his family worked with Jack Bacon & Company, a local publisher, to fulfill McFadden’s dream. Jack Bacon had been a friend of McFadden, selling him a number of paintings over the years.

“I am so very proud to help carry Bob’s passion for Nevada art forward, and share it with collectors and researchers,” Bacon said.

To accompany the book signing, Stremmel Gallery also opened a new exhibition, Nevada Artists, that continues through Feb. 15. Works range from paintings and sculptures to ceramics.

The variety of art being showcased deepens appreciation for our unique Nevadan landscapes, which often is taken for granted. It also displays the creativity found in our local community.

If you missed the free book signing, make time to visit the gallery and revel in Bob McFadden’s love for gorgeous Nevada art. 19th and 20th Century Painters of Nevada is available for sale at Stremmel Gallery, the Nevada Museum of Art, the Artists Co-Op of Reno, and Sundance Books. The book retails for $60. For more information visit: https://stremmelgallery.com/nevada-artists/

Kylie Masznicz

Kylie Masznicz is a student at the University of Nevada, Reno studying English with a concentration in writing and minoring in Communication Studies. She writes culture pieces for ThisIsReno, but her work has also been featured on Broadway Baby and Brushfire Literature & Arts Journal. Her goal is to one day write a novel. She enjoys art of all forms, but chooses to express her own creativity through writing, music, and nail art. She also collects Christmas sweaters and has enough to wear one everyday from Thanksgiving to New Years.

