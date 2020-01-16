Reno Phil brings Esther Yoo to perform Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto

SPONSORED POST

The Reno Phil brings one of Europe’s best kept secrets, Esther Yoo, to the stage with “Classix Series: Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto” on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 19 at 4:00 p.m. at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts.

“If there’s one piece that people will fall in love with hearing classical music for the first time, it’s the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto,” said Music Director and Conductor, Laura Jackson. “This is such an amazing piece to hear played live, and we cannot wait to share it with the Reno community!”

The program will inspire the audience with a message of hope, endurance, and renewal with Sarah Kirkland Snider’s “Something for the Dark” by conveying sounds that will uplift an evocative journey. This piece will transform an emotional change of melodic nostalgia, enthused from a poem by Philip Levine.

“What I love about Snider’s music is that she takes elements of melody and tradition that we recognize, and uses them in such innovative ways,” said Jackson.

Recently named one of Classic FM’s Top Artists under 30, violinist Esther Yoo joins the orchestra to perform, Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto. The thrilling, yet poised, violinist is acclaimed for her “dark, aristocratic tone” that shows a display of virtuosity and symphonic beauty.

“We are so excited to welcome Esther Yoo because Reno will be one of the first cities in the U.S. to experience her artistry,” said Jackson.

Following Yoo’s performance, this concert will showcase a piece that was completed by Danish composer Carl Nielsen in 1916 and written against the backdrop of the First World War. Nielsen’s Symphony No. 4 “The Inextinguishable,” will feature a melodic “battle” between two sets of timpani. The musicians convey the idea of an “inextinguishable” life force as an energy that withstands suffering and persists through adversity.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets begin at $29.00 depending on seating preference.

Visit www.RenoPhil.com or call (775) 323-6393 to purchase tickets, and to view available seating.

