Presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar visits Reno

Images and article by Trevor Bexon | Audio by Don Dike-Anukam

U.S. Senator and presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) visited northern Nevada Saturday, Jan. 4 ahead of the Nevada Democratic caucuses in February 2020.

An estimated 300 people attended Klobuchar’s Reno campaign event, which was held at Sundance Books and Music on California Avenue.

At the beginning of the event, Klobuchar thanked Sundance Books for hosting her and shared the story of her husband’s proposal that occurred in an independent bookstore. “He decided to do it in the non-fiction aisle, so it would be realistic, and it was on Lincoln’s birthday by the Lincoln books.”

Klobuchar’s nearly 40-minute speech covered topics ranging from her record of winning elections to tax reform, long term care, substance abuse solutions, immigration reform and climate change.

This election is a decency check. This election is a values check. This election is a patriotism check.”

Some of the loudest crowd reactions came when Klobuchar spoke about the importance of the election and President Trump’s involvement with Russia.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar. Image: Trevor Bexon

“This election is a decency check. This election is a values check. This election is a patriotism check. When you have a president that is standing next to a ruthless dictator in Vladimir Putin and is asked by a reporter on the world stage about Russia invading our election not with tanks, not with missiles, but with a cyber attack – what does he do? Does he believe in his own intelligence people? No, he makes a joke about it. Think about this.”

Marilyn Miller attended the event because she was interested to hear, in person, what Klobuchar had to say. “I think she [Klobuchar] sounds more reasonable, more middle of the road, somebody that could actually be realistic, not too esoteric.”

Robert Burr traveled from Dayton to listen and said his key issue when choosing a candidate is fiscal discipline and that, as of now, Klobuchar is his first choice for a nominee. “Amy has stood for more fiscal sanity than a lot of members of congress.”

When This Is Reno asked the Senator why Nevadans should vote for her, she responded: “I’m going to have people’s backs in this state. I won’t abandon the people that are having trouble affording prescription drugs or want to send their kids to school. This president, he’s been helping wealthy people only. If you look at what he did with that tax bill: he went down and told his friends in Mar-a-Lago that he just got a lot richer.

“Another reason is, just like your senators, Senator Rosen and Senator Cortez-Masto, I have a big record of getting things done. I’ve passed over 100 bills since I went to the U.S. Senate, more than anyone else that’s in Congress that’s running for president. I think that matters. I think people have seen what it’s like to have the loudest voice in the room. He’s in the White House, and I think they want something different.”

Klobuchar’s experience in Minnesota, where she notes rural issues are just as important as urban ones, has her focusing on communities of all size. Her first stop earlier in the day was in Minden where she spoke to a crowd of 150 hosted by the Douglas County Democrats. From Reno she headed to Las Vegas for another campaign stop.

Nevada’s Democratic caucuses are Saturday, Feb. 22, where voters will be able to choose their top choice for a Democratic Party nominee. Early voting options are also available Feb. 15-18 throughout the state. For a list of locations and hours visit https://nvdems.com/early-vote/.