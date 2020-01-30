PHOTOS: Locals honor Kobe Bryant at vigil

Locals gathered for a vigil at City Plaza Wednesday to mourn the loss of former NBA player Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna Bryant and six family friends. All eight died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 in Calabasas, Calif.

Attendees wore L.A. Lakers apparel to honor the hoops star, lit candles, wrote messages, and talked about their own memories of the famed basketball player. Event organizers brought out a TV and speakers to play videos that highlighted Bryant’s career.

The event was quiet, with only hushed conversation and no formal speeches. People came and went with little noise, and even passersby held their conversation until they were out of earshot.