PHOTOS: Locals honor Kobe Bryant at vigil

By Ty O'Neil
Locals gathered for a vigil at City Plaza Wednesday to mourn the loss of former NBA player Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna Bryant and six family friends. All eight died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 in Calabasas, Calif.

Attendees wore L.A. Lakers apparel to honor the hoops star, lit candles, wrote messages, and talked about their own memories of the famed basketball player. Event organizers brought out a TV and speakers to play videos that highlighted Bryant’s career.

The event was quiet, with only hushed conversation and no formal speeches. People came and went with little noise, and even passersby held their conversation until they were out of earshot.

Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.

