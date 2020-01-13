PHOTOS: Ignite Cabaresque at Harrah’s

Burlesque – a humorous and provocative stage show featuring slapstick humor, comic skits, bawdy songs, and a scantily clad female chorus.

That sounds about right!

Image: Nick McCabe

Sammy’s Showroom in Harrah’s Reno is currently the home for Ignite Cabaresque, featuring beautiful dancers, singers, and aerial performances all hosted by the comedy and magic of Tyler Wilson, through the end of March.

Madeline Feldman and Prestige Productions created their latest burlesque show filled entirely with local artists from our own community. In these overly serious and tense times it’s a pleasant escape to dive into the risqué world of burlesque for 90 minutes, let your hair down, and have a laugh. Leave serious at the door when you enter Sammy’s Showroom for this show.

Ignite Cabaresque has acts coming and going throughout the evening. The performers all make multiple appearances, each sharing their many talents. Of course, there is a lot of skin, sizzle, and sultry dancing going on, plus there are plenty of fantastic singing numbers. There is no shortage of quality singers in this show. Aerial performances feature singles and pairs flying through the air performing their craft. It’s impressive to say the least.

Image: Nick McCabe

All this is tied together by the comedy and magic of Tyler Wilson. Among his sleight of hand trickery are some amazing card tricks. Tyler whips his deck out on stage and performs many great tricks with it. He even invites audience members up to join in the fun.

Prestige Productions provides members with free training in a variety of skill sets beyond show choreography, including dance classes, aerial, fire, character, and vocal training. This serves as a stepping stone for many performers to move onto a more worldwide stage as full time performers.

“Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Where there’s Ignite, there’s a smokin’ hot show to light a fire under your once-somber Saturday nights.”

CAST

Jordan – Acro-Contortionist, Fire Artist, Company Manager

Jaz – Dance Lead, Vocalist

Sarah – Aerialist, Fire Performer, Vocalist, Aerial Manager

Jill – Dance

Libby – Dance

Reuben – Vocals, Vocal Manager

Tony – Aerialist, Skater

Tyler – Magician, Host

Performances are Thursdays and Saturdays at 9 p.m. unless noted. Tickets start at $30. Click here for IGNITE CABARESQUE tickets.