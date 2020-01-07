fbpx
Home > News > Environment > PHOTOS: Christmas tree recycling draws thousands
Environment

PHOTOS: Christmas tree recycling draws thousands

By Ty O'Neil
By Ty O'Neil

Christmas tree recycling was in full swing during the last days of collection for Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful’s annual program. KTMB volunteers operated six tree recycling sites across the Reno/Sparks area, including Bartley Ranch Regional Park, where business was brisk.

Christmas trees brought to the south Reno location were put into a wood chipper for use as weed prevention and ground cover throughout the park. While farmed trees went into the chipper, trees cut from the surrounding area with permits were separated to be taken to Animal Ark for the animals.

Volunteer Ralph Jaeck estimated they had processed between 3,000 to 4,000 trees.

KTMB suggested a $3 donation per tree, though some visitors donated much larger sums of money.

Learn more at: https://ktmb.org/

Ty O'Neil

Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.

Related

jüs Goes Green With Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful

PHOTOS: Best in the West Beard Festival at...

PHOTOS: Sunday is Final Day for Christmas Tree...

Tree Recycling Scheduled Regionally During Next 2 Weeks

TMWA Approves Funds for Area Restoration, Education Projects

Riverwalk District Gets Clean Up With Tour de...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Send this to a friend