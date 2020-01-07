PHOTOS: Christmas tree recycling draws thousands

Christmas tree recycling was in full swing during the last days of collection for Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful’s annual program. KTMB volunteers operated six tree recycling sites across the Reno/Sparks area, including Bartley Ranch Regional Park, where business was brisk.

Christmas trees brought to the south Reno location were put into a wood chipper for use as weed prevention and ground cover throughout the park. While farmed trees went into the chipper, trees cut from the surrounding area with permits were separated to be taken to Animal Ark for the animals.

Volunteer Ralph Jaeck estimated they had processed between 3,000 to 4,000 trees.

KTMB suggested a $3 donation per tree, though some visitors donated much larger sums of money.

