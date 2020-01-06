Pershing/Lovelock Brownfields Initiative community meeting set for January 27

SPONSORED POST

Part of EPA Grant to Spur Investment in Vacant, Former Mining and Commercial Sites

The public is invited to attend the first meeting of the Pershing County/Lovelock Brownfields Initiative. The meeting is to be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pershing County Community Center, 820 6th Street, Lovelock, Nev.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grants money to assess and clear properties, known as “Brownfields,” that are planned for reuse or redevelopment. Brownfields sites can include properties that are vacant, or are abandoned or underutilized sites that may suffer from real or perceived contamination.

At this public meeting, discussion will be encouraged on directing EPA grant funds to Brownfield sites in and around Lovelock including community gateways, the industrial park and, the downtown corridor.

The $600,000 EPA Brownfields Grant, the only grant given in the State of Nevada in 2019, was awarded through the Western Nevada Development District which applied for the monies and will manage the project in cooperation with local officials including the Pershing County Economic Development Authority.

“Community participation in this process is important and highly encouraged,” said Pershing County Commissioner Rob McDougal. “The public is invited to learn and provide input that will help assist in decisions that promote the removal of blight and contamination, create healthier places to live, work and play, and create jobs and new economic opportunities.”

The Brownfields Initiative is a key element of the Pershing County Economic Development Strategic and Revitalization Plan, adopted by the Pershing County Economic Development Authority which was facilitated by WNDD. Grant funds also will be used to conduct reuse planning for high priority sites, develop downtown/gateway revitalization strategies and conduct community involvement activities.



For a meeting agenda, materials and more information contact Sheryl Gonzales, Executive Director of the Western Nevada Development District at (775) 473-6753 or via email at [email protected], or Heidi E. Lusby-Angvick, Executive Director of the Pershing County Economic Development Authority at (775) 273-4909 or by e-mail at [email protected].

About WNDD

WNDD’s mission is to support, promote and advance an environment in which communities can attract, retain and expand business through regional collaboration and partnerships. WNDD assists communities in leveraging public and private finances that build public infrastructure, create a skilled workforce and lower the tax burden. WNDD is a multi-jurisdictional entity including Carson City, Storey, Pershing, Churchill, Washoe, Douglas, and Mineral Counties as well as the cities of Sparks, Reno, Fernley, Lovelock, and Fallon. Associate members include NV Energy, JOIN, Nevada Builders Alliance and Nevada Green Institute. The 33-member Board is comprised of elected officials and appointed community and business leaders. WNDD celebrates its 35-year anniversary and is the only state of Nevada designated Economic Development District (EDD) by the EDA. Contact Sheryl Gonzales at: 775.473.6753 or [email protected]

