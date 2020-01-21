Oddie Blvd/Wells Ave project topic of public meeting Thursday

The public is invited to learn more about the Oddie Boulevard and Wells Avenue design project during a meeting scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Washoe County Senior Center, 1155 E. Ninth St.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is more than halfway through the design process. It plans to tell the community about plans to revamp the 3.2-mile stretch of Oddie Boulevard beginning at the Wells Avenue Interstate 80 ramps that continues to Pyramid Way in Sparks.

RTC’s current plans call for “safer operations to increase mobility and connectivity along this corridor.” Such measures include lighting, landscaping, sidewalks, upgraded traffic signals, aesthetic features, pedestrian ramps, a raised cycle track, bicycle facilities, and a new multi-use pathway that will connect to the existing pathway along part of I-80.

Construction is expected to start later this year or in early 2021. The estimated cost, which is being funded with local fuel tax revenue, is between $30 million and $35 million.

Those unable to attend the meeting can watch RTC’s livestream on its Facebook page. For further information on the project, visit http://oddiewellsproject.com.