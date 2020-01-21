fbpx
Home > News > Oddie Blvd/Wells Ave project topic of public meeting Thursday
News

Oddie Blvd/Wells Ave project topic of public meeting Thursday

By Carla O'Day
By Carla O'Day
Oddie Blvd design rendering

The public is invited to learn more about the Oddie Boulevard and Wells Avenue design project during a meeting scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Washoe County Senior Center, 1155 E. Ninth St.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is more than halfway through the design process. It plans to tell the community about plans to revamp the 3.2-mile stretch of Oddie Boulevard beginning at the Wells Avenue Interstate 80 ramps that continues to Pyramid Way in Sparks.

RTC’s current plans call for “safer operations to increase mobility and connectivity along this corridor.” Such measures include lighting, landscaping, sidewalks, upgraded traffic signals, aesthetic features, pedestrian ramps, a raised cycle track, bicycle facilities, and a new multi-use pathway that will connect to the existing pathway along part of I-80.

Construction is expected to start later this year or in early 2021. The estimated cost, which is being funded with local fuel tax revenue, is between $30 million and $35 million.

Those unable to attend the meeting can watch RTC’s livestream on its Facebook page. For further information on the project, visit http://oddiewellsproject.com.

Carla O'Day

Carla has an undergraduate degree in journalism and more than 10 years experience as a daily newspaper reporter. She grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., moved to the Reno area in 2002 and wrote for the Reno Gazette-Journal for 8 years, covering a variety of topics. Prior to that, she covered local government in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Related

RTC offering free bus rides tonight

RTC executive director set to retire next month;...

RTC to test double decker bus on various...

Center Street, Mary Street close at Virginia Street...

Virginia Street construction advances north to Center Street...

Virginia Street construction heads north to Vassar

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Send this to a friend