Newcomer candidate Rudy Leon announces city council run

Local librarian Rudy Leon officially launched her campaign for Reno City Council Ward 3 Jan. 19 with party for supporters at local watering hole Imbīb. Leon announced her run in front of two dozen supporters and said it had been in the works for about a year-and-a-half. Ward 3 is currently represented by two-term City Councilman Oscar Delgado, who won elections in 2012 and 2016.

Leon plans to make affordable housing central to her campaign and said she was spurred into candidacy by the displacement of Ward 3 residents for Spaghetti Bowl/I-80 reconstruction.

“The crisis in attainable housing needs to be a consideration in all construction projects that impact housing. Creative, innovative, and long-range solutions are required. This is a wonderful city, and the truly wonderful people who live here need dedicated city council representation who will work for them to keep Reno unique, livable, and just” said Leon.

Putting the City Council on the path of informed “smart growth” that doesn’t leave out the diverse residents of her district is a goal for Leon.

Rudy Leon discusses issues at her campaign launch

party. Image: Don Dike-Anukam

“I thought it was great. I think that Rudy is addressing a lot of the core issues that we’re facing as a city, particularly homelessness and affordable housing,” said supporter Kristine Heavey. “I think it’s critical that there would be a voice, a progressive voice, on the city council that will be speaking for renters and people who are without homes, and making sure that everybody in Reno has a place to live with dignity.”

Responding to This Is Reno on why people should vote for her, Leon said, “Because I care passionately about this community. Because I’m a renter, and a significant portion of my ward are renters. Because this will have my full time attention.”

Leon also acknowledged that she’s “enough of a wonk that I would look forward to having the opportunity to spend eight to ten hours a week in Planning Commission meetings and reading all the documents, and giving it the thoughtful attention that it needs.”

Supporter Paul Fetch said Leon has heart. “I think it’s great…She’s always had a good heart about her. People that are around her also kind of help out and it’s good, it’s a good community…Her heart’s in the right place. I think she’s touching on some of the most important things in the community as whole, regardless of the ward.”

Those interested in her campaign or that have questions for Leon can visit her website at RudyforReno.com.