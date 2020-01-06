Nevada rail car now on display at National Automobile Museum

SPONSORED POST

A 1956 Hy-Rail Motor Car on display at the National Automobile Museum.

For a short time, guests at the National Automobile Museum will have the opportunity to view the 1956 Hy-Rail Motor Car #18, on loan from the Nevada Northern Railway Museum in Ely, Nevada. Guests visiting the National Automobile Museum can enjoy this unique part of Nevada’s history through the month of February.

In 1956, the Nevada Northern Railway purchased a 1956 Pontiac Station Wagon from the Fairmont Motor Car company. At first glance, it looked like any other station wagon, but if you looked closely, you would see small railroad wheels under the car. These railroad wheels would allow the vehicle to operate on the railroad tracks and the state’s highways.

The 1956 Hy-Rail Motor Car on the railroad. Image: Provided by National Automobile Museum

The recently restored Pontiac is nearly identical to one the railroad purchased from Fairmont Railway Motors, a Minnesota company that specialized in building maintenance-of-way speeders and motor cars, back in 1956. While many hy-rail vehicles had been assembled initially from trucks, Nevada Northern Hy-Rail No. 18 was constructed from a four-door station wagon.

About The National Automobile Museum (The Harrah Collection)

One of America’s Top 10 Automobile Museums, the National Automobile Museum showcases more than 200 remarkable automobiles. It features theatre presentations and audio tours in English and Spanish through 100,000 square-feet of galleries, exhibits and vibrant street scenes and accompanying artifacts that bring displays to life. The Museum is a dynamic and popular venue for special events as intimate as 60 and as large as 1,200 guests. It also features the Nevada Space Center, home of the Challenger Learning Center of Northern Nevada. For more information, visit www.automuseum.org.

Hours of Operation

Mon. – Sat.: 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sun.: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets

Adults $12

Seniors $10 (62 and older)

Junior $6 (6 to 18 years old)

Children Free (5 and younger)

Members Free

