Home > News > Politics > Nevada Democrats announce caucus presidential candidate lineup
Politics

Nevada Democrats announce caucus presidential candidate lineup

By Don Dike-Anukam

The Nevada Democratic Party formally announced today who had made the cut for the February 22 First in the West caucus. Nevada’s caucus contest will be the third nominating contest in the United States. It follows the Iowa caucus on February 3 and the New Hampshire primary on February 11.

Nevada is just before the South Carolina primary on Saturday, February 29, culminating with Super Tuesday on March 3, the first four early primary/contests in the 2020 Democratic Presidental Nomination Campaign calendar.

The Democratic presidential field started in early 2019 with 20-plus candidates. That number narrowed to 13 as the Nevada State Democratic Party gave the following statement on who would appear on the February 22 preferences card.

“Today, the Nevada State Democratic Party announced the Democratic presidential candidates who will appear on our 2020 First in the West Caucus preference card,“ the dems said in a media statement. The deadline to file to appear on the Dems’ preference card ended January 1, 2020, at 11:59 p.m.

Below is the list of candidates who completed all necessary requirements to file:

  • US Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO)
  • Former Vice-President Joe Biden (D-DE)
  • US Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ)
  • Former Mayor of South Bend, IN Pete Buttigieg (D-IN)
  • Former US Congressman John Delaney (D-MD)
  • US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI)
  • US Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)
  • Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick (D-MA),
  • US Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT),
  • Activist, philanthropist Tom Steyer (D-CA),
  • US Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)
  • Author and motivational speaker Marianne Williamson (D-TX) and
  • Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang (D-NY).

Prior to the announcement at 7 a.m. this morning, former Obama Administration official Julian Castro (D-TX) announced that he was suspending his presidential campaign.

Politico reported today that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg failed to file for the Nevada caucuses, which is why his name did not make the list.

Nevada State Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy made the following statement after the release of the ballot lineup:

“As the first diverse early state and a key battleground state, Nevada plays a crucial role in the presidential nominating process, making our state a bellwether for the direction of the country. We’re beyond excited to have an incredible and diverse slate of candidates competing in our First in the West Caucus in 2020.”

