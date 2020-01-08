fbpx
Home > Entertainment > Travel > NDOT: Eastbound I-80 on-ramp in Sparks to be closed part of Thursday
Travel

NDOT: Eastbound I-80 on-ramp in Sparks to be closed part of Thursday

By Carla O'Day
i-580 construction

Interstate 80 lanes will be reduced and the eastbound on-ramp from East Fourth Street/Prater Way will temporarily close mid-morning Jan. 9 as the state Department of Transportation replaces an overhead electronic freeway sign display.

The following lane and ramp closures are scheduled between 9 and 11a.m.:

  • Fast lane of eastbound I-80 closed between Rock Boulevard and just before the spaghetti bowl.
  • Eastbound I-80 on-ramp from East Fourth Street/Prater Way closed. A signed detour will be in place.

Motorists should anticipate moderate travel delays and are asked to allow extra travel time in the area and to drive with caution through work zones, according to NDOT.

For more information on construction delays, winter travel and current accidents, visit https://nvroads.com.

Carla O'Day

Carla has an undergraduate degree in journalism and more than 10 years experience as a daily newspaper reporter. She grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., moved to the Reno area in 2002 and wrote for the Reno Gazette-Journal for 8 years, covering a variety of topics. Prior to that, she covered local government in Fort Pierce, Fla.

