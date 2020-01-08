NDOT: Eastbound I-80 on-ramp in Sparks to be closed part of Thursday

Interstate 80 lanes will be reduced and the eastbound on-ramp from East Fourth Street/Prater Way will temporarily close mid-morning Jan. 9 as the state Department of Transportation replaces an overhead electronic freeway sign display.

The following lane and ramp closures are scheduled between 9 and 11a.m.:

Fast lane of eastbound I-80 closed between Rock Boulevard and just before the spaghetti bowl.

Eastbound I-80 on-ramp from East Fourth Street/Prater Way closed. A signed detour will be in place.

Motorists should anticipate moderate travel delays and are asked to allow extra travel time in the area and to drive with caution through work zones, according to NDOT.

For more information on construction delays, winter travel and current accidents, visit https://nvroads.com.