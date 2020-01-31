NCEDSV builds community mindfulness to honor Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Nevada Coalition to END Domestic and Sexual Violence (NCEDSV) is partnering with national organization, Break the Cycle, throughout the month of February to raise efforts for Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month (TDVM). NCEDSV invites the community to wear orange on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, to encourage young teens in healthy relationships.

“Our team is so proud to support this campaign because we believe that all people, especially youth, should live free of fear, abuse, oppression and violence so they can experience and enjoy a healthy relationship,” said Susan Meuschke, Executive Director.

This month will mark 10 years since Congress declared the entire month of February to be National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. NCEDSV wants to recognize the significance because there has been tremendous progress made over the years that connect one another with a true sense of unity to end domestic and teen dating violence.

“We are passionate about building a community and give back in any way we can by providing resources to people looking to seek help,” said Amanda Bullard, Administrative Director.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, statistics from “Love Is Respect” show that teen dating violence affects youth and young adults ages 12-24 in every community across the nation. As NCEDSV partners with Break the Cycle, TDVA Month will help to raise national efforts, share messaging, and inspire young people to build healthy relationships.

“The severity of intimate partner violence is often greater in cases where the pattern of abuse was established in adolescence,” said Bullard.

“Some of the services offered that help with the growth and development of domestic violence programs throughout Nevada include training, support, and public policy advocacy,” said Amber Batchelor, Program Director in Las Vegas.

Please visit ncedsv.org to learn more about services provided by NCEDSV and how to help encourage nourishing relationships by putting an end to teen dating violence.

