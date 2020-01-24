Local groundbreaking by Ensemble and S3 Development

Ensemble Real Estate Investments and S3 Development on Thursday, Jan. 23 broke ground on the upscale Westlook Resort Living Apartments, a project three years in the making. The proposed Fourth Street project is the first of two Reno developments that S3 and Ensemble have joint-ventured.

Ensemble and S3 invited the members of the community and Reno City Council affiliates to the groundbreaking of the three-story, 192-unit apartment complex in the Northwest region of Reno. The project site encompasses 8.17 acres in a highly desirable infill location. On-site amenities will include: a swimming pool and clubhouse with a communal kitchen area, leasing offices, pet spa, conference room, yoga room and fitness center.

Primary spokespeople that presented were: Blake Smith, President of S3 Development; Tyson Sayles, Principal Multifamily/Mixed-Use, Ensemble; Jamie Krahne, Senior Vice President – Northern Nevada, Ensemble.

Neoma Jardon, Reno City Council Member Ward 5 and Jenny Brekhus, Reno City Council Member Ward 1 were also in attendance.

“Our vision for the project was to position the community as a boutique suburban resort with a hip urban vibe” said Sayles. “Residents can expect modern design elements, well-appointed units and urban lifestyle amenities.”

“We are proud to be a part of this project which will bring an upscale transformation to this once blighted infill site” added Smith. “The central location offers residents easy access to a lot of great local Reno businesses as well as pristine, panoramic views of the surrounding mountain-scape over the Truckee River.”

About S3 Development

S3 Development (“S3”) is 25 years in the making and is spearheaded by the founder, Blake Smith, pioneer and developer of the award winning Somersett Master Planned Golf Community. S3’s vision for each project is to combine modern, upscale and distinguished features while striving to raise the bar within Northern Nevada real estate development. S3 approaches each project concept with a combination of environmentally conscious technology and design, functionality within a space, along with the company’s continued design criteria of “understated elegance” architectural and feel.

For more information, visit s3devco.com.

About Ensemble Real Estate Investments

A proven, trusted company with 35+ years of expertise, Ensemble is a full-service real estate solutions and investments provider that creates exceptional real estate in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, and multifamily/mixed-use sectors. Ensemble opened its regional office in Reno in 2001 and has additional locations in Long Beach, CA, Phoenix, AZ and Las Vegas, NV.

For more information, visit ensemble.net.

