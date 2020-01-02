Hungry for Health? Free foodie and Fitness classes (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Start the new year with free classes to learn how small changes in food and fitness help you increase energy, save money and meet new people. Local nonprofit On Common Ground offers free cooking, nutrition and fitness classes at partner locations including Washoe County libraries, Northern Nevada HOPES, and the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierras.

Funded through SNAP-Ed, public classes begin January 3rd and continue through September for all ages over six. Class calendar available on the web at OCGReno.org. Drop ins welcome, space permitting. Reserve your spot in future classes by signing up at OCGReno.org or during class times at local sites.

The Center for Disease Control reports that 86 percent of all healthcare costs in the United States are food related. “At On Common Ground, we intend to change those numbers,” says Dawn Fernandez, director of the Heart of Community Instructional Program. “We want to empower everyone to curb healthcare costs and improve personal health through easy, inexpensive choices that help build healthy habits.”

Access to affordable, nutritious food and the ability to prepare it allows every adult and child to work, learn, grow and fight disease.

Free classes open to the public are listed below. Class topics include after-school activities, recipe makeovers, cardio-aerobics, flexibility and yoga, weight management and how to shop on a budget.

ABOUT

On Common Ground, or OCG, works to feed hungry people by providing access to affordable, healthy food and teaching people how to make it delicious.

FREE CLASSES

Heart of Community Instructional Class Schedule

January to September 2020

Northern Nevada HOPES

580 West 5th Street, Reno ∙ 3rd Floor

Get Healthy, Stay Healthy

1st Mondays of every month

11:30AM – 1:00PM except holidays

2nd Thursdays beginning Feb. 13: 1:30PM-3:00PM

3rd Tuesdays beginning Feb. 18: 11:30AM-1:00PM

Mindful eating, lifestyle changes, & more

Yoga/Flexibility & Strength Training

Every other Friday starting Jan. 10

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

No experience needed; All levels accommodated

Improve flexibility, protect your spine, & more



Get Strong ∙ Cardio Aerobics & Strength Training



Every other Friday starting Jan. 3: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

No experience needed; All levels accommodated

Increase energy, maintain a healthy weight, & more

Women & Children’s Center of the Sierra (WACC)

3905 Neil Road, #2, Reno



Health Begins Here

2nd & 4th Wednesdays of the month starting Jan. 8

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

SPANISH: 2nd & 4th Thursdays of the month

Starting Jan. 9: 12:00PM-1:00PM

Healthy & yummy food, recipe makeovers & more

After-school routines, healthy, yummy snacks, screen time & kids, & more

Downtown Reno Library

301 S. Center St, Reno

Little Changes Equal Big Benefits

2nd Thursdays from 02/13: 11:00AM-12:30PM

Recipe makeovers, food & fitness fight disease

Sierra View Library

4001 S. Virginia St, Reno



Everything We Eat & Drink Matters

3rd Tuesdays from 02/18: 2:00PM-3:30PM

Shop on a budget, reading labels, weight management

