fbpx
Home > Featured > Hungry for Health? Free foodie and Fitness classes (sponsored)
Featured

Hungry for Health? Free foodie and Fitness classes (sponsored)

By ThisIsReno
written by ThisIsReno

SPONSORED POST

Start the new year with free classes to learn how small changes in food and fitness help you increase energy, save money and meet new people. Local nonprofit On Common Ground offers free cooking, nutrition and fitness classes at partner locations including Washoe County libraries, Northern Nevada HOPES, and the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierras.

Funded through SNAP-Ed, public classes begin January 3rd and continue through September for all ages over six. Class calendar available on the web at OCGReno.org. Drop ins welcome, space permitting. Reserve your spot in future classes by signing up at OCGReno.org or during class times at local sites.

The Center for Disease Control reports that 86 percent of all healthcare costs in the United States are food related. “At On Common Ground, we intend to change those numbers,” says Dawn Fernandez, director of the Heart of Community Instructional Program. “We want to empower everyone to curb healthcare costs and improve personal health through easy, inexpensive choices that help build healthy habits.”

Access to affordable, nutritious food and the ability to prepare it allows every adult and child to work, learn, grow and fight disease.

Free classes open to the public are listed below. Class topics include after-school activities, recipe makeovers, cardio-aerobics, flexibility and yoga, weight management and how to shop on a budget.

Information is available online: OCGReno.org.
Pictures and details on Facebook and Instagram at OCGReno.org.

ABOUT

On Common Ground, or OCG, works to feed hungry people by providing access to affordable, healthy food and teaching people how to make it delicious. 

FREE CLASSES

Heart of Community Instructional Class Schedule
January to September 2020

Northern Nevada HOPES
580 West 5th Street, Reno ∙ 3rd Floor

Get Healthy, Stay Healthy

  • 1st Mondays of every month
  • 11:30AM – 1:00PM except holidays
  • 2nd Thursdays beginning Feb. 13: 1:30PM-3:00PM
  • 3rd Tuesdays beginning Feb. 18: 11:30AM-1:00PM
  • Mindful eating, lifestyle changes, & more

Yoga/Flexibility & Strength Training

  • Every other Friday starting Jan. 10
  • 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
  • No experience needed; All levels accommodated
  • Improve flexibility, protect your spine, & more


Get Strong ∙ Cardio Aerobics & Strength Training

  • Every other Friday starting Jan. 3: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
  • No experience needed; All levels accommodated
  • Increase energy, maintain a healthy weight, & more

Women & Children’s Center of the Sierra (WACC)
3905 Neil Road, #2, Reno

Health Begins Here

  • 2nd & 4th Wednesdays of the month starting Jan. 8
  • 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  • SPANISH: 2nd & 4th Thursdays of the month
  • Starting Jan. 9: 12:00PM-1:00PM
  • Healthy & yummy food, recipe makeovers & more
  • After-school routines, healthy, yummy snacks, screen time & kids, & more

Downtown Reno Library
301 S. Center St, Reno

Little Changes Equal Big Benefits

  • 2nd Thursdays from 02/13: 11:00AM-12:30PM
  • Recipe makeovers, food & fitness fight disease

Sierra View Library
4001 S. Virginia St, Reno

Everything We Eat & Drink Matters

  • 3rd Tuesdays from 02/18: 2:00PM-3:30PM
  • Shop on a budget, reading labels, weight management

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related

5 Chef Cook-Off competition a fiery success (updated)

Free Cooking, Nutrition, Fitness Classes Aim to Increase...

Fashion Show Raises Money for On Common Ground

OCG Rallies Community to Fight Malnutrition and Hunger

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Send this to a friend