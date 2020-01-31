fbpx
News

Health district launches new air quality monitoring station

By Carla O'Day
The Washoe County Health District’s Air Quality Management Division this week opened a new monitoring station in Reno, which is part of a network that continually collects the region’s air quality data to ensure it meets state and federal ambient air quality standards.

The station at Libby Booth Elementary School, 1450 Stewart St., tracks various parameters, including ozone, carbon monoxide, oxides of nitrogen, sulfur dioxide and particulate matter such as dust, soot and unburned fuel.

Data is tracked constantly in compliance with the National Ambient Air Quality Standards as defined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The station replaces the one on State Street in downtown Reno. Other stations that have been in operation are located in Incline Village, Lemmon Valley, South Reno, Spanish Springs and Sparks.

“We are excited to launch this new monitoring station at Libby Booth Elementary,” Francisco Vega, Air Quality Management Division director, said in a statement. “This is one of our premier stations as it monitors a multitude of very important air quality parameters.”

Officials at the county and Washoe County School District are planning educational tours and activities with Booth students to teach them basics in air quality.

“Washoe County is known for its great air quality,” Washoe County district health officer Kevin Dick said in a statement. “This station is an important step in maintaining our quality data gathering process and these stations help us determine how we can implement clean air solutions to protect the quality of life for citizens in our area.”

Carla O'Day

Carla has an undergraduate degree in journalism and more than 10 years experience as a daily newspaper reporter. She grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., moved to the Reno area in 2002 and wrote for the Reno Gazette-Journal for 8 years, covering a variety of topics. Prior to that, she covered local government in Fort Pierce, Fla.

