Female founder launches new wedding app (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Designed with style and creativity, Right Hearted Weddings recently launched its mobile app on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in Reno/Tahoe and Seattle areas. The perfect wedding will be right at couples’ fingertips with this new platform that will match couples with professional services and make wedding planning simple and enjoyable.

“The way that couples have been finding and connecting with wedding vendors online hasn’t changed for decades and it’s now time to innovate and make the process easier,” said Founder and CEO, Candi Block.

From caterers to photographers to florists, engaged couples will soon be able to “swipe right” or “swipe left” to find their perfect wedding vendors. Designed similar to the popular dating app, Right Hearted Weddings allows clients to swipe left or right for their preferred vendor. This allows users to easily compare their likes and dislikes for their wedding day in a way that is efficient and fun with just the swipe of a finger.

“Couples are more equally sharing wedding planning responsibilities, so it’s important for them to stay connected, and they’re planning on top of their full-time jobs, so they need an app that allows them to plan in shorter spurts,” said Block.

The free app is a tool that tailors the needs of each couple by letting them compare styles, locations, preferences, and budget all on one platform. This app innovates the way clients find their vendors, by simply swiping through images to get custom results.

“I wanted a way I could present vendors to my clients and allow them to easily say what they liked or disliked and compare who’d be the best fit all in one place, without sending them off to search for that information all over the internet,” said Block. “When I learned only about 20 percent of couples hire a planner, I realized this tool should be accessible to everyone.”

Unlike other traditional directories, Right Hearted Weddings’ vendors don’t pay high advertising costs to participate, only a flat rate of $30, monthly. Block pairs her unique background in logistics and her expertise in wedding planning to develop Right Hearted Weddings.

About Candi Block

Candi Block is a Reno-based professional wedding planner and self-care guru. She is the Founder of Right Hearted Weddings and owner of Block Weddings & Events. Candi has coordinated over 85 weddings and has been honored with national awards for exceptional client service and design concepts. Along with leading hundreds of creative entrepreneurs as a guest blogger and chapter leader of the Rising Tide Society, she found Right Hearted Weddings as a way to connect wedding professionals with their ideal clients and give engaged couples an intuitive and trustworthy platform to find the right wedding vendors to make their wedding plans a reality. Realizing her passion for entrepreneurship and helping small businesses grow, she used her background in logistics and event planning to start this new venture. Since then, she has had five wedding seasons under her belt and as a yoga junkie, she enjoys being a stress reliever for couples as they plan their special day.

