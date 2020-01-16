EDAWN to unveil fresh look at region’s economy

Leaders of the region’s headlong rush into its economic future will stop to take a breath and share their outlook for the region’s economy at a major event on Thursday.

The event, “2020 State of the Economy in Northern Nevada” hosted by the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, will provide an overview of the new companies that have arrived in the region in the past year as well as a look at recent job growth.

Mike Kazmierski, the president and chief executive officer of EDAWN, is likely to note that a newly updated study projects that the next five years will see the addition of more than 51,000 new jobs in the region that includes Washoe, Storey, Douglas and Lyon counties as well as Carson City.

Those new jobs, the study predicts, will result in additional population of more than 54,000.

Mike Kazmierski

Kazmierski also is expected to spotlight some of the challenges faced by the region’s economy — including, almost certainly, the need to address a housing crisis that worsens with every new family that comes to town to fill a job in the rapidly growing economy.

Not long ago, EDAWN noted that the pace of new housing construction this year — single-family homes as well as apartments — has been running about 2,000 behind the pace needed to keep up with population growth.

Also during the State of the Economy event:

Jeremy Aguero, a principal with the Las Vegas-based economic consulting firm of Applied Analysis, will put local developments into perspective with an overview of the national economy and its implications for Nevada.

EDAWN is expected to announce a new company that’s moving to Reno.

Several people will be recognized for their work in support of EDAWN and economic development in the region.

The noontime event, which sold out last year, will be at the Tuscany Ballroom of the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. Tickets are $35, and advance registration is required through EDAWN.org.