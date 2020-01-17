fbpx
Home > Events > Community invited to 30th annual Reno MLK dinner
Events

Community invited to 30th annual Reno MLK dinner

By Don Dike Anukam
Martin Luther King Jr.

Organizers for the 30th annual Martin Luther King Day dinner have planned this year’s event to be “a vision for equity and inclusion.” The Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society hosts the dinner Monday Jan. 20, 2020 at the Peppermill Hotel and Casino in Reno. The public is invited to attend, joining community and civic leaders at the event.

A silent auction kicks off the evening at 5 p.m., followed by the dinner featuring keynote speaker Dr. Jamie R. Riley. Riley served less than a year as the University of Alabama’s assistant vice president and dean of students before resigning from the position in September 2019. His resignation came after he was put in the spotlight for past tweets related to systemic racism in America.

Tickets for the event are $85 for individuals. Table sponsorships are available and start at $850. All proceeds from the event support the NNBCAS scholarship fund. The dinner is the group’s largest fundraiser of the year.

For more information visit https://www.nnbcas.org/events-programs/mlk-celebration-dinner/

Don Dike Anukam

Don Dike-Anukam is a Reno native attending college in northern Nevada. He has been involved in activist politics for 15 years on and off, and has been involved in multiple campaigns in multiple positions in that time. He also was a college radio political, news, and talk-show host covering a range of stories from hostage standoffs, fires, interviews, and public speeches.

