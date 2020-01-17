Community invited to 30th annual Reno MLK dinner

Organizers for the 30th annual Martin Luther King Day dinner have planned this year’s event to be “a vision for equity and inclusion.” The Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society hosts the dinner Monday Jan. 20, 2020 at the Peppermill Hotel and Casino in Reno. The public is invited to attend, joining community and civic leaders at the event.

A silent auction kicks off the evening at 5 p.m., followed by the dinner featuring keynote speaker Dr. Jamie R. Riley. Riley served less than a year as the University of Alabama’s assistant vice president and dean of students before resigning from the position in September 2019. His resignation came after he was put in the spotlight for past tweets related to systemic racism in America.

Tickets for the event are $85 for individuals. Table sponsorships are available and start at $850. All proceeds from the event support the NNBCAS scholarship fund. The dinner is the group’s largest fundraiser of the year.

For more information visit https://www.nnbcas.org/events-programs/mlk-celebration-dinner/