7 events to check out this week in Reno

There is plenty to do in the greater Reno area this week. Here is a roundup of some events to check out.

Murder on the Orient Express: Wax your mustache, hold on to your passport, and get ready for a suspenseful, thrilling ride aboard the legendary Orient Express. Details: https://thisisreno.com/calendar/murder-on-the-orient-express-2/ Gain Confidence in Communication for Social Anxiety: Overcome fear and avoidance in work, education and family life during this two-hour Applied Improv class. Details: https://thisisreno.com/calendar/confidence-in-communication-for-social-anxiety/ Like: A Documentary About Social Media: Explore the impact of social media on our lives and the effects of technology on the brain. Details: https://thisisreno.com/calendar/viewing-of-like-a-documentary-about-social-media/ Weekly Wednesday Game Night: Brush up on those game skills, grab your friends or come by yourself and meet some new friends; all worthy opponents have a seat at the table. Details: https://thisisreno.com/calendar/weekly-wednesday-game-night/2020-01-29/ Kabir “Kabeezy” Singh: Catch one of the fastest rising comedians in the nation at one of three shows at Pioneer Underground. Details: https://thisisreno.com/calendar/kabir-kabeezy-singh/ Only Two Ways to Fire: Inspired by their Nevadan heritage and the process of firing ceramics, artists Fred Reid and Richard Jackson have created an exhibition of their work, on display at Reno City Hall. Details: https://thisisreno.com/calendar/only-two-ways-to-fire/2020-01-13/ Watch the SuperBowl: Join 3,000 football fans at an indoor tailgate party and watch the game on video walls and projection screens. Details: https://thisisreno.com/calendar/big-game-blitz/

