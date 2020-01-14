14 things to do this week in the Reno area

Welcome to our weekly column of things to do in the Reno area. This week you can attend a murder mystery party, sing karaoke accompanied by a live band, do some yoga, attend a live concert and more.



Monday, January 6

Try Your Hand at Fly-Tying

7:00 – 8:00 p.m., Cabela’s, 8659 Boomtown Road, Verdi

If one of your goals in the new year includes trying something new, then stop by Cabela’s free fly-tying class. Participants will learn how to tie different flies with Wes Ong, a fishing outfitter. Ong can probably also talk with you about the best places to try fly fishing.

Sing Karaoke with a Live Band

10:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m., The Brew Brothers inside Eldorado Reno

Sing your heart out with a live band at The Brew Brothers’ weekly karaoke night on Mondays and Wednesdays. Crowd participants will judge based on your sound, rock-star like looks and mannerisms.

Tuesday, January 7

Practice Some Self-care

6:00 p.m., Outsiders Hair Studio and Salon, 18 Winter Street B, Reno

Trying out yoga is a fantastic way to get ahead of your New Year’s resolutions and focus on your health after a long string of holiday events, so bring a yoga mat and a friend with you to a Radical Self Care Yoga session with Liana Beeson.

$15 recommended donation



Join Reno’s Hip Hop Open Mic Night

8:00 – 11 p.m., The Rack, 111 N. Virginia Street, Reno

Beat the hum-drum feel of a bland Tuesday night by heading out and participating in a Hip Hop Open Mic performance. Attending this event can be a fun way to enjoy live music, kick back and enjoy the evening.

Wednesday, January 8

Sample Some New Beers

6:00 – 9:00 p.m., The Growler Guys, 7530 Longley Lane #130, Reno

Mammoth Brewing Company has some new beers out, and you can sample them at this tasting party. Not only will this be a great way to try a few new winter seasonal kegs, including a delicious-sounding Elderberry Sour, but this sounds like a fun way to spend an evening with a friend or loved one.



Thursday, January 9

Settle in for an Evening of Stories

7:00 – 8:00 p.m., Coffee N’ Comics, 940 W. Moana Lane, Reno

Attend The Reno Story Collective’s monthly storytelling event at Coffee N’ Comics. This live evening of true stories, told without notes, will be the perfect way to relax after a long day. Rumor has it the shop will be transforming to include a blanket fort, so bring a blanket and settle in for an evening of stories from locals here in Reno.



Friday, January 10



Watch a Play

7:30 p.m., Restless Artists’ Theatre, 295 20th Street, Sparks

Spend the evening going to see “What Rhymes with America?” a poignant, witty and amusing play about a father’s relationship with his teenage daughter. Audience members will watch as the two main characters navigate an uncertain future and learn about themselves and the world they exist within.

Performances will also take place on 1/10, 1/11, 1/16, 1/17, 1/18, 1/23, 1/24, and 1/25 at 7:30 p.m., and 1/12, 1/19, and 1/26 at 2 p.m.

Tickets: $15 in advance online / $20 at the door / Senior, Student and Military discounts are available



Jam Out to Live Music

8:30 – 11:30 p.m., MidTown Wine Bar, 1527 S. Virginia Street, Reno

Head over to MidTown Wine Bar for an evening of live music by Steel Breeze, one of Reno’s premier party bands. The music will be popping and, of course, the wine is always delicious, so what’s your excuse for not going out and having a good time after a long work week?



Saturday, January 11

Participate in UNR’s Brass Day

12:00 – 5:00 p.m., University Arts Building, Recital Hall

Join UNR’s brass faculty for Brass Day, a day of brass instrument masterclasses and clinics open to brass students grades 6-12. If you are not a middle or high school student, you can also attend a concert at 4:30 p.m. featuring the students and professors. To register for the event, contact Dr. Natalie Brooke Higgins, Assistant Professor of Horn, [email protected]

Train to be a Future Astronaut

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., National Automobile Museum, 10 S. Lake Street, Reno

Fly simulated jet planes, perform fitness experiments, take a journey to the moon in the spaceship Earth digital dome, and try out various engineering activities at the National Automobile Museum’s Science Saturday event. This event is sure to be fun for the whole family, and afterward, you can tour the museum.

Tickets: $12

Bull riding. Image: Ty O’Neil

Check out Bull Riding

7:30 p.m., Reno Events Center, 400 N. Center Street, Reno

The Professional Bull Riding Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour is coming to Reno on Friday and Saturday. Take the evening off and check out some of the best cowboys in the U.S. If you have not seen a bull riding event before, then this would be a great way to step out of your comfort zone and try something new.

Tickets: $15



Listen to Live Music

8:00 – 11:00 p.m., Pignic Pub & Patio, 235 Flint Street, Reno

Spend your Saturday night following Elton John’s wise words, “It’s seven o’clock, and I want to rock,” by attending this live concert featuring Gina Rose and Nick Eng. With great music and tasty drinks, this is sure to be an excellent way to spend some time with your friends or make some new ones!



Sunday, January 12



Don Your Best Persona and Participate in a Murder Mystery

4:30 – 7:00 p.m., Wilbur D. May Center

Figure out who killed whom in this fun murder mystery night featuring spirits (both of the spectral and physical nature), delectable food and plenty of intrigues. Purchasing a ticket also qualifies you for annual membership to PBS Reno.

Tickets: $60



If the price seems a little high for your budget, but you still want to solve some puzzles with friends, you could also try one of Reno’s many escape rooms.



Attend Reno’s Latin Dance Festival

Silver Legacy Resort at THE ROW

Take Latin dance classes, watch a Latin dance showcase or show up for a dance party during Reno’s weekend-long Latin Dance Festival from Jan. 9-12. The workshops and dance showcases are perfect for both novices and professionals and will feature a variety of dances, including Bachata, Salsa, Cumbia, Hip Hop, Zouk, and Kizomba.



