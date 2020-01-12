12 Things to do this week in the Reno area

Welcome to our weekly column of things to do in the Reno area. This week you can laugh at some stand-up comedy, play a live version of Clue, listen to music and more.



Monday, January 13



Live music to help with your Monday

8:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m., The Cabaret Bar (Inside the Atlantis)

What better way to finish your Monday than by listening to some live music in a relaxed atmosphere. Take some time for yourself or with friends, recharge your batteries, and steady yourself for the rest of the week.

FREE



Tuesday, January 14



Guitar music to keep your spirits up

6:00 – 10:00 p.m., The Guitar Bar (Inside Boomtown)

Pull up a chair and relax to the sounds of Jonathan Barton and his guitar. For the music lovers out there, make sure you take some time out of your day and enjoy live music when you can. This is a great way to keep a spring in your step for the work week.

FREE

Wednesday, January 15



Photo: Kaitlin Young

Weekly Wednesday game night

5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Coffee N’ Comics, 940 W. Moana Lane, Reno

It is that time of the week where you can put up your feet and play a few board games or roll the dice. There is a collection of games on-site or bring your own. All drinks are 15 percent off for gamers. Make sure you tell your friends it is time to settle that last Monopoly grudge you have.

FREE

Thursday, January 16

Have a slice of pizza with your comedy

7:00 – 8:30 p.m., Blind Onion, 824 Victorian Avenue, Sparks

Once a month, join some comedians from Reno, Sacramento, and the Bay Area for some fantastic stand-up comedy. The show is hosted by Luke Westberg and Michael Graham and promises to keep you laughing. Enjoy a night of laughs, beers, and pizza.

$5

Friday, January 17



Watch some more stand-up to start the long weekend

6:30 – 8:00 p.m., Pioneer Underground, 100 S. Virginia Street, Reno

D.C. Ervin will perform his stand-up comedy show for four nights at the Pioneer Underground. His work includes acting in Fifty Shades of Black (2016) as well as winning the Ontario Comedy Competition. His style of comedy is sure to keep you going every night he is in Reno.

$10

Keep the stand-up going

8:00 – 10:00 p.m., Grand Sierra Resort

Tiffany Haddish, known for the comedies Girls Trip and Like a Boss, brings her stand-up special to Reno. She debuted her stand-up on Showtime in August 2017 and was the first black female stand-up comedian to host Saturday Night Live. Her comedy will keep you laughing into the weekend.

Ticket prices start at $45

Saturday, January 18



Use clues to catch a killer

10:00 – 5:00 p.m., Reno City Hall, 1 E. First Street, Reno

In a live, giant version of the board-game Clue, work in a group to solve the murder-mystery. In a Peaky Blinders-inspired event, you will compete with over 100 teams to solve the case and catch the killer. Great for you and the family to work together and see if you have what it takes.

$6 – $46

Story time reading event for all

11:30 – 12:30 p.m., Barnes and Noble, 5555 S. Virginia Street, Reno

Ali Miller’s picture book, How Cara Lost Her Color, is meant to show children and parents what is happening in the ocean to coral reefs. This beautiful children’s book will both entertain and inform those who read it. This event will be a great way to meet the author and have children experience a great story.

FREE

Indoor rock climbing for those with cancer and MS

4:00 – 6:30 p.m., Mesa Rim Climbing Center, 970 Harvard Way, Reno

A monthly meetup for those who would like to try something new and experience it with those who get you. This is a great way to meet people in the area and will give you the opportunity to see Nevada’s largest indoor rock climbing gym. Space is limited so register as soon as you can.

Enjoy some classical Tchaikovsky to cap off the weekend

Saturday 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. and Sunday 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts, 100 S. Virginia Street, Reno

Let the Reno Philharmonic, along with featured violinist Esther Yoo, transport you to a time before computers and cellphones and relax you with a beloved violin concerto. This is a great way to decompress for the coming weeks. Perfect for families of all ages.

Ticket prices start at $29

Go party with the fastest rapper in the world

10:00 – 11:30 p.m., LEX Nightclub (Inside the GSR)

Get your party clothes on and go experience Twista, the Guinness World Record holder for the fastest rapper with 598 syllables in 55 seconds. This will be a crazy party so make sure you don’t have plans early on Sunday.

$2o

Sunday, January 19



Enjoy some art for your Sunday

Starting at 10:00 a.m., Nevada Museum of Art, 160 W. Liberty Street, Reno

Visit the Nevada Museum of Art and take in some of the installations including Decorative Arms: Treasures from the Robert M. Lee Collection, Andrea Zittel: Wallsprawl, and King of Beasts: A study of the African Lion by John Banovich. This is a great opportunity to enjoy your Sunday with something relaxing and interesting as well as taking your family with you.

$1 – $10

Have a fantastic week!