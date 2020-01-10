fbpx
10.24 Acres of land for sale by bid in Sierra Nevada mountain valley

Unique opportunity to purchase over 10 acres of land with a 23-unit storage facility

Property Address: 205 and 300 Hill Street, Loyalton, California 96118
Judicial Sale Time: Friday January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Judicial Sale Location: Department 1 of the Sierra County Courthouse located at 100 Courthouse Square, Downieville, CA 95936

Do not miss this unique opportunity to purchase over 10 acres of land with a 23-unit storage facility. The property will be sold through a judicial sale at the Sierra County Courthouse starting promptly at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. 

Located in Sierra County, the property is within an hour’s drive of Reno, Nevada and Reno International Airport, and is a short drive from Lake Tahoe, California. The property is off of historic Highway 49, surrounded by nature, and ample opportunities for fishing, hiking, camping, bird watching and winter snow sports.

The Honorable Charles Ervin will conduct an open bidding process for the sale of receivership property located at 205 and 300 Hill Street, Loyalton, California 96118 APN 016-040-080-0, 017-120-001-0, and 017-120-006-0, (collectively “Property”). Case County of Sierra v. Loyalton Mobile Home Park, et al.; Case No. 7677. Prospective bidders should refer to Sections 701.510 to 701.680, inclusive, of the California Code of Civil Procedure for provisions governing the terms, conditions, minimum bid, and effect of the sale and the liability of defaulting bidders.

Recently a sale of the property in the amount of $450,000 fell through. We are anticipating a sale of the property in this price range.

For more information prior to the judicial sale, please contact California Receivership Group on (310) 471-8181 or at info@calreceivers.com

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno.

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009.

