RTC offering free bus rides tonight

By Carla O'Day
With goal of keeping drunken drivers off the road this New Year’s Eve, free rides on Regional Transportation Commission buses will be offered from 6 p.m. today until 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Costs of the New Year’s Eve Safe RIDE program is being covered by sponsors. Riding a bus is a better alternative to driving or trying to walk home impaired, according to RTC.

“We encourage everyone to ring in 2020 safely and responsibly and we are proud to provide this service that gives residents and visitors a safe transportation alternative,” Amy Cummings, RTC interim executive director, said in a statement.

Those who live in areas not served by transit are being reminded to plan a safe way to get home, such as designating a driver or calling a taxicab.

For more information about the free rides:
https://www.rtcwashoe.com/news/rtc-provides-new-years-eve-free-safe-ride-on-all-transit-services-2/

For more information on bus routes and planning trips:
https://www.rtcwashoe.com/public-transportation/

Carla O'Day

Carla has an undergraduate degree in journalism and more than 10 years experience as a daily newspaper reporter. She grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., moved to the Reno area in 2002 and wrote for the Reno Gazette-Journal for 8 years, covering a variety of topics. Prior to that, she covered local government in Fort Pierce, Fla.

